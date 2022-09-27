ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Guest
2d ago

Don’t judge, but please vote for change to try and keep Illinois families and children safe. These democrats are passing laws that only aid criminals to ruin our cities and lives.

Sandy Robinson
2d ago

I am going RED all the way. these Democrats are killing our Country and the people in it. and they don't care who or what age they are, as long as they win the election to fill their pockets and get their way.

Heather B
2d ago

If you don't know who's running for Governor yet in Illinois you SHOULD NOT vote (But if you do vote Bailey)

wglt.org

The national wave of unfounded election-fraud accusations does not spare Illinois

No Republican nominee for president has won Illinois since 1988, with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump by more than 1 million votes in the last election two years ago. As a reliably blue state, Illinois has been largely spared from the viral conspiracy theories about vote fraud and physical threats against elections officials that continue to plague many swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
edglentoday.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
wcsjnews.com

State Senator Not Surprised About Lawsuits Against SAFE-T Act

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
NBC Chicago

When is Election Day 2022 in Illinois?

It may feel like the 2022 Illinois primaries just took place, but Election Day is already rapidly approaching, giving voters a chance to voice their opinions on a variety of issues facing the state and the country. While many eyes will be on the party balance in the U.S. House...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
