Guest
2d ago
Don’t judge, but please vote for change to try and keep Illinois families and children safe. These democrats are passing laws that only aid criminals to ruin our cities and lives.
Sandy Robinson
2d ago
I am going RED all the way. these Democrats are killing our Country and the people in it. and they don't care who or what age they are, as long as they win the election to fill their pockets and get their way.
Heather B
2d ago
If you don't know who's running for Governor yet in Illinois you SHOULD NOT vote (But if you do vote Bailey)
wmay.com
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
Poll: Pritzker holds double-digit lead over Bailey; economy remains top issue for voters
CHICAGO — With early voting starting in some parts of Illinois this week, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker holds a commanding 15-point lead over GOP challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey, according to a new WGN-TV/The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey of likely voters. A majority of voters (51%) support Pritzker’s re-election while 36% support Bailey. Just 5% […]
advantagenews.com
Protestor disrupts AG candidate's news conference over SAFE-T Act's cashless bail provision
Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act just before introducing DeVore. “We...
wglt.org
The national wave of unfounded election-fraud accusations does not spare Illinois
No Republican nominee for president has won Illinois since 1988, with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump by more than 1 million votes in the last election two years ago. As a reliably blue state, Illinois has been largely spared from the viral conspiracy theories about vote fraud and physical threats against elections officials that continue to plague many swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
GOP States Sue Biden Administration Over Plan to Forgive Student Loans
Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President...
Here are the Offices on Illinois' 2022 General Election Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections will see numerous high-profile races up and down the ballot in the state of Illinois, with the governor’s mansion, a U.S. Senate seat and control of the state’s Supreme Court all up for grabs. Here is a brief breakdown of the offices that will...
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
wcsjnews.com
State Senator Not Surprised About Lawsuits Against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
Illinois Races That Could Help Determine Control of U.S. House of Representatives
After gaining control of the House of Representatives in 2018, Democrats are in danger of losing the chamber in the upcoming election thanks to a variety of factors, and five Illinois races could prove key to the efforts of both parties this November. Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in...
Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Democratic Illinois state senator wants to change the language of the SAFE-T Act. Cash bail will go away in Illinois on January 1. A judge can still order someone to be held under certain circumstances. Scott Bennett, a former prosecutor, represents the Champaign area. He wants to change the “flight […]
Judge Approves Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement for Illinois Residents
An Illinois judge this week approved a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that...
When is Election Day 2022 in Illinois?
It may feel like the 2022 Illinois primaries just took place, but Election Day is already rapidly approaching, giving voters a chance to voice their opinions on a variety of issues facing the state and the country. While many eyes will be on the party balance in the U.S. House...
Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state thousands of dollars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is celebrating a court victory that save the state a couple hundred thousand dollars now, and possibly millions down the road. It is a state law which gives elected officials a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. It is a small pay bump, but lawmakers often reject […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces significant payment toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. This is the second significant contribution to the outstanding loan balance. In March of...
