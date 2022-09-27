Read full article on original website
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Browns say Myles Garrett injured shoulder, bicep in crash; Availability for Sunday’s game unknown
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have provided an update after on of their top defensive players was injured in a crash earlier this week. Defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a rollover crash Monday as he attempted to swerve out of the way of an animal, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate.
TMZ.com
Myles Garrett Admitted He Was Going 65 MPH In A 45 Before Crash, Police Video Shows
New police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Myles Garrett admitted to an officer that he was going around 20 MPH over the speed limit before he crashed his Porsche on Monday. In the Ohio State Highway Patrol body cam footage, Garrett can be seen in an ambulance moments after...
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash
The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
Should Browns defensive end Myles Garrett play on Sunday against the Falcons? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear yet if Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be available to play on Sunday against the Falcons. He was involved in one-car accident on Monday when his Porsche flipped over. He and his passenger escaped without life threatening injuries. Garrett was not at the...
Browns DE Myles Garrett cited for failing to control Porsche before crash
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was cited to "failure to control" his Porsche and received a court summons for next month after he flipped the car in a single-car crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday. "Unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled...
