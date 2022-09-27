ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash

The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
