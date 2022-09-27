Montana Wildfire alert: Bull Gin Complex update 2022-09-27

Star Peak Lookout Structure Wrap

Last updated: Mon, 26 Sep 2022 20:03:39

Incident is 36% contained.

Management of the Bull Gin Complex is transitioning to a Type 3 incident management team as of 1800 today, 9/26. Updates will be released every other day. Today crews focus on mop-up, suppression repair, and completion work on the Bull Gin complex. Fire activity is expected to increase slightly through mid-week due to warmer temperatures and lower relative humidity. These conditions may result in a higher ignition probability, but the fires will likely remain low intensity. Fire behavior specialists expect the fire to continue creeping and smoldering toward established control lines. Temporary flight restrictions were lifted yesterday, September 25.

· Daily Fire Updates can be accessed here or through the News tab in the blue bar located in the upper portion of this page.

· A variety of maps are added daily to the Maps section in the blue bar in the upper portion of this page, or via this direct link.

· Public meetings may occur in the coming days. Announcements for additional public meetings are posted on Bull Gin Fire Inciweb home page and on the Kootenai National Forest Facebook page.

The Bull Gin Complex is comprised of three wildland fires including the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire. These fires were the result of the lightning storm activity on August 31, 2022. On September 2, the fires were combined into the Bull Gin Complex.

View Bull Gin Complex Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Protected Cedar Grove

Suppression Repair Work in Division D, 09-24-2022

District Ranger Presents at Public Meeting 9-23-22

Tree Burned from the Middle Out 09-19-22

Burned out Stump 09-19-22

Chipping in Government Fire Area 09-20-22

Firefighters Gather for Safety Discussion 09.21.22

Crews Clearing Vegetation from Culverts 09.21.2022