ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Bull Gin Complex update 2022-09-27

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDjcF_0iBPayix00
Star Peak Lookout Structure Wrap

Last updated: Mon, 26 Sep 2022 20:03:39

Incident is 36% contained.

Today: 

Management of the Bull Gin Complex is transitioning to a Type 3 incident management team as of 1800 today, 9/26. Updates will be released every other day. Today crews focus on mop-up, suppression repair, and completion work on the Bull Gin complex. Fire activity is expected to increase slightly through mid-week due to warmer temperatures and lower relative humidity. These conditions may result in a higher ignition probability, but the fires will likely remain low intensity. Fire behavior specialists expect the fire to continue creeping and smoldering toward established control lines. Temporary flight restrictions were lifted yesterday, September 25.

Public Resources:  

·         Daily Fire Updates can be accessed here or through the News tab in the blue bar located in the upper portion of this page. 

·         A variety of maps are added daily to the Maps section in the blue bar in the upper portion of this page, or via this direct link. 

·         Public meetings may occur in the coming days. Announcements for additional public meetings are posted on Bull Gin Fire Inciweb home page and on the Kootenai National Forest Facebook page

  Fire History:  The Bull Gin Complex is comprised of three wildland fires including the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire. These fires were the result of the lightning storm activity on August 31, 2022. On September 2, the fires were combined into the Bull Gin Complex. 

View Bull Gin Complex Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODVT4_0iBPayix00
Protected Cedar Grove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgiVE_0iBPayix00
Suppression Repair Work in Division D, 09-24-2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqx4X_0iBPayix00
Suppression Repair Work in Division D, 09-24-2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s35Tt_0iBPayix00
Suppression Repair Work in Division D, 09-24-2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Km3F_0iBPayix00
District Ranger Presents at Public Meeting 9-23-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl3RN_0iBPayix00
Tree Burned from the Middle Out 09-19-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ccE4_0iBPayix00
Burned out Stump 09-19-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFCGv_0iBPayix00
Chipping in Government Fire Area 09-20-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCFEk_0iBPayix00
Firefighters Gather for Safety Discussion 09.21.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZBHH_0iBPayix00
Crews Clearing Vegetation from Culverts 09.21.2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njMwP_0iBPayix00
Crews clearing out Culverts; 09.21.2022

Comments / 0

Related
alternativemissoula.com

Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana, Your Energy Bills Are Being Raised. Tips To Save Here

If you haven't heard, Northwestern Energy customers are about to see a rise in their energy costs. In the wintertime, this can mean big bucks on your bill. Last week utility regulators voted unanimously to allow Northwestern Energy to collect an extra 92 million dollars for electric and gas services. What does this mean to you, the customer? A quick peak at their website breaks it down like this:
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
96.7 KISS FM

One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You

We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has many profitable industries. Some of the largest industries in Montana are agriculture, forestry, and mining. These industries are what Montana is known for, but did you know that there's another large revenue generator that you wouldn't expect?
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE
Stillwater County News

Bear activity up around Stillwater

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Paul Luepke said this week that he is getting five to 10 times as many calls about bears this year in Stillwater County than he did last year. Some theories for the increase in calls include 2 years of drought that have led...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?

This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin#Wildland Fires#Montana Wildfire#Bull Gin Fire Inciweb#The Government Fire#The Isabella Lake Fire
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

State of Montana providing aid to state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian

HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is offering help to the state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday. “Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.”
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation

What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One

Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

680
Followers
158
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy