City of Wichita working to fix police property and evidence issues

An audit has uncovered security issues with the Wichita Police Department's property and evidence facility. City Manager Robert Layton says it appears evidence is not being properly maintained or stored.

"Until we actually get into it, we don't know what we're dealing with," Layton said during a Monday news briefing. "I know there's concerns about evidence missing, and we're going to work on trying to determine if that's accurate," he added.

In 2020, former Police Chief Gordon Ramsay raised questions about the operations. In January, 2021 an independent audit was completed. And in August of that year, 2-new positions were approved to help fix the problems.

During Monday's briefing, Layton said he had been aware of the issues. But, it wasn't until earlier this month that he became aware of the extent of the problems.

The City is now taking steps to determine if evidence has been tampered with.