Police: Arrest made in Wichita stabbing

Police have made an arrest in a Wichita stabbing. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 400 block of W Central, just north of Waco.

A man, 41, was transported to an area hospital by a neighbor with over thirty stab wounds, but has since been released.

Police arrested Trey Schulz, 29, on suspicion of attempted murder. Investigators say the men knew each other, and were in a verbal altercation when Schulz stabbed the other man. Investigators said that the stabbing was not a random incident.