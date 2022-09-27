ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Wildfire alert: Trail Ridge Fire update 2022-09-27

Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
Trail Ridge Fire Sept. 22, 2022

Last updated: Mon, 26 Sep 2022 17:15:13

Incident is 65% contained.

CURRENT STATUS  The Trail Ridge Fire is burning on the Wisdom District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest as well as on the Darby District of the Bitterroot National Forest. Incident Commander Zach Lee is currently reporting this fire to be 17,157 acres. An InfraRed acreage mapping mission has been requested and when that request is filled, acreage for this fire will be updated on InciWeb. You can find this incident on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8365/  Recent warming and drying weather conditions resulted in more activity on this fire yesterday, resulting in visible smoke to the communities of Sula, as this fire burned in areas of green timber. This fire has not breached the containment lines nor Management Action Points established by Fire Personnel. Fire Leadership and crews are working to address hot-spots on the fire, strengthening containment lines, and monitoring for any changes in fire behavior. WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR Continued warm and dry conditions are expected tomorrow, with a high of 80 and variable, light winds. It is expected that the fire will have similar fire behavior tomorrow.

View Trail Ridge Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Trail Ridge Fire from Sula Work Station - 9/6/22
Taken from 106 FS Road - 9/6/22
Trail Ridge Fire
Trail Ridge Fire
Trail Ridge Fire
Trail Ridge Fire

