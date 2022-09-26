ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Norton Fire update 2022-09-26

Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUxwT_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire September 8

Last updated: Mon, 26 Sep 2022 14:16:06

Incident is 21% contained.

The lightning caused Norton Fire started on August 1, 2022, approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Initial attack included 25 firefighters and two Type 1 helicopters in an attempt to catch the fire small under direct attack. Ultimately due to firefighter safety, fire behavior, and access to the fire, the direct attack strategy was changed to point protection. Fire managers utilized air resources determine management action points and assess values in the vicinity.  Fire managers continue to assess the fire using remote cameras and aircraft.Norton Lookout and outbuildings have been covered with structure wrap, which reflects radiant heat and diverts embers from settling directly on the building.

View Norton Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtxNo_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire September 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1mH8_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire September 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8V4v_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire September 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9KhN_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO Sept 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wzxl7_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire 9/3 from Middle Fork Peak LO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0JPS_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire August 27; 3pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOjn8_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire 8/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoeLN_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire Southern Edge Aug 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDk44_0iBPasQb00
Remote Camera Image of the Norton Fire- August 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP1Qx_0iBPasQb00
Norton Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egHYD_0iBPasQb00
Norton Lookout

