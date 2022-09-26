ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Horse Fire update 2022-09-26

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdSPf_0iBParXs00
Crews Load into Jet Boats 9/12/2022

Last updated: Mon, 26 Sep 2022 14:16:19

Incident is 0% contained.

The Horse fire located approximately 5½ miles northwest of Corn Creek on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.  It was reported on September 8, 2022, at 1306 MDT. The fire is burning in lodgepole, fir, and snags.  The fire is being managed under a point protection strategy.  Fire managers are assessing values at risk in the vicinity of the fire and are establishing management action points to trigger specified actions to protect those values. 

View Horse Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GTje_0iBParXs00
Horse Creek Bridge Wrap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FYgf_0iBParXs00
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9U8s_0iBParXs00
Horse Fire Recon September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaWHL_0iBParXs00
Pacer the Boat Dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDHNR_0iBParXs00
Horse Fire Recon From September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOKMf_0iBParXs00
Horse Fire September 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwzp0_0iBParXs00
Horse Fire September 8

Comments / 0

