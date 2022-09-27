ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-27

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAvBN_0iBPaqf900
Sept 26 Moose Fire Community Information Meeting

Last updated: Mon, 26 Sep 2022 18:16:42

Incident is 51% contained.

There will be a community meeting on Monday, September 26th at 6:00 pm at the Idaho Fish & Game Office.  Note: This meeting will not be on Facebook Live but it will be recorded and posted online afterwards both here on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.  If you would like to have a question answered, please email it to 2022.moose@firenet.gov before 12:00 on Monday.    

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

Protect private property and natural resources

Provide public and responder safety

Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the Salmon River Road area. Across the fire, firefighters will address hot spots. Crews are also conducting suppression repair which includes actions to stabilize an area to pre-fire conditions.

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTQTf_0iBPaqf900
Bruce Bever at procession for Gerardo Rincon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUC0P_0iBPaqf900
Crews at airport for Gerardo Rincon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZD0c_0iBPaqf900
Repatriation of Gerardo Rincon, crews line street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyvrV_0iBPaqf900
Olivia Lease, sawyer Rocky Mountain Fire Crew 9/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lid1A_0iBPaqf900
Public Meeting for September 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOTRE_0iBPaqf900
This aerial photo from SteveSullivan from 0919
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287O6Y_0iBPaqf900
Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QG03o_0iBPaqf900
Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUZr7_0iBPaqf900
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnceS_0iBPaqf900
Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ioVi_0iBPaqf900
Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

411
Followers
279
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy