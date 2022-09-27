Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-27

Sept 26 Moose Fire Community Information Meeting

Incident is 51% contained.

There will be a community meeting on Monday, September 26th at 6:00 pm at the Idaho Fish & Game Office. Note: This meeting will not be on Facebook Live but it will be recorded and posted online afterwards both here on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page. If you would like to have a question answered, please email it to 2022.moose@firenet.gov before 12:00 on Monday.

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

Protect private property and natural resources

Provide public and responder safety

Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the Salmon River Road area. Across the fire, firefighters will address hot spots. Crews are also conducting suppression repair which includes actions to stabilize an area to pre-fire conditions.

