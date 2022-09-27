Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Bar fight in Tacoma ends with officer-involved shooting; suspect taken into custody
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a physical fight in a Tacoma bar resulted in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at The Office Bar & Grill bar in downtown Tacoma in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue. Tacoma police took a...
Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
q13fox.com
Everett Police search for suspects after an alleged gun battle outside of El Taco Boom
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after an apparent gun battle broke out in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), deputies were on call near the corner of Pacific Highway and Center Road when they heard gunshots just after 10:00 p.m. Officers saw a group of men run away from the El Taco Boom restaurant, so they went to investigate.
22-Year-Old Arrested After A Car Collision In North Seattle (Seattle, WA)
On Monday afternoon, a warrant suspect caused a collision in North Seattle that injured an officer. An arrest attempt was made in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North by members of SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force at about 4:30 p.m. As...
Man killed in Seattle after stealing package from UPS truck; hit and killed by passing truck
A person was hit and killed by a car in South Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:55 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of First Avenue South. The victim died at...
KOMO News
Police arrest 2 men suspected of murdering 24-year-old man in Tacoma in May
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man in May. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man for the murder of Samuel Garza-Gonzalez on May 7. Both suspects were booked into jail for second-degree murder, police said.
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight
A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
Counterfeit cash, drugs, ghost gun seized from Redmond robbery suspects
REDMOND, Wash. — Two men were arrested in an armed robbery at an extended stay hotel in Redmond on Sunday. On Sept. 25, officers were called to a report of “unknown trouble” at WoodSpring Suites located at 7045 180th Ave NE. Officers arrived and discovered that a...
Officer pinned between two cruisers during suspect arrest in North Seattle
A Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer was injured late Monday afternoon as police tried to arrest a 22-year-old suspect on multiple felony warrants. Officers say it happened on Aurora Avenue N around 120th Street in North Seattle. Members of SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of his twin brother outside NE Portland hotel, police say
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
KOMO News
Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton being held on $50K bail
RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of endangering drivers in Renton by throwing large rocks and objects at fast-moving vehicles is being held on $50,000 bail. Shawn Perantie, 55, is facing charges for Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment related to multiple incidents in September where Perantie allegedly threw rocks and other objects at drivers on SR 900 near Renton. He also has charges stemming from a previous case in August where Washington State Patrol troopers say he was jumping in and out of traffic, and they recovered a gun in his backpack. Witnesses also reported the same suspect had pointed a gun at vehicles in the past.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tukwila (Tukwila, WA)
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Tukwila. The officials reported that a crash happened on Interstate 405 which blocked three lanes of northbound Interstate 405. Officials revealed that minor injuries were reported following the crash. The officials have not disclosed any...
Normandy Park Blog
Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning
Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
KING-5
Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on SR 900 arrested
RENTON, Wash. — A man suspected of throwing rocks and debris at cars along State Route 900 near Renton was arrested Tuesday morning. The 55-year-old man is accused of causing more than $2,200 worth of damage, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). He was arrested without incident just...
q13fox.com
Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard
SEATTLE - A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard. The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland...
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
redmond-reporter.com
Suspects arrested and charged with Robbery in First Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment
Redmond Police Officers responded to a report at the Woodspring Suites hotel on September 25. Once officers arrived, they discovered a female who had been robbed at gunpoint. Two men who had allegedly lured a female from out of state into the hotel under false pretenses were arrested, according to Redmond Police.
