Seattle, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police search for suspects after an alleged gun battle outside of El Taco Boom

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after an apparent gun battle broke out in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), deputies were on call near the corner of Pacific Highway and Center Road when they heard gunshots just after 10:00 p.m. Officers saw a group of men run away from the El Taco Boom restaurant, so they went to investigate.
EVERETT, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Police arrest 2 men suspected of murdering 24-year-old man in Tacoma in May

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man in May. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man for the murder of Samuel Garza-Gonzalez on May 7. Both suspects were booked into jail for second-degree murder, police said.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

#Seattle Police
q13fox.com

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
EVERETT, WA
The Oregonian

Man arrested in fatal shooting of his twin brother outside NE Portland hotel, police say

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton being held on $50K bail

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of endangering drivers in Renton by throwing large rocks and objects at fast-moving vehicles is being held on $50,000 bail. Shawn Perantie, 55, is facing charges for Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment related to multiple incidents in September where Perantie allegedly threw rocks and other objects at drivers on SR 900 near Renton. He also has charges stemming from a previous case in August where Washington State Patrol troopers say he was jumping in and out of traffic, and they recovered a gun in his backpack. Witnesses also reported the same suspect had pointed a gun at vehicles in the past.
RENTON, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning

Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
BURIEN, WA
KING-5

Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on SR 900 arrested

RENTON, Wash. — A man suspected of throwing rocks and debris at cars along State Route 900 near Renton was arrested Tuesday morning. The 55-year-old man is accused of causing more than $2,200 worth of damage, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). He was arrested without incident just...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard

SEATTLE - A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard. The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell

A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
BOTHELL, WA

