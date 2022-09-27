Dante Dowdell, Oregon Ducks 4-star running back commit, visiting Ole Miss this weekend?

Picayune (Mississippi) star Dante Dowdell is widely considered one of the nation's best running backs.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound ball-carrier committed to Oregon in mid-May, choosing the Ducks over Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

Since that time, his stock has only continued to rise - and his senior season has only added fuel to the fire.

On Friday, Dowdell received just nine carries in a blowout win , but managed to rack up 228 yards and three touchdowns, averaging more than 25 yards per carry.

Because of this -and his cross-country commitment - many attempts have been made to flip his commitment.

On Monday, it was reported that Dowdell is taking an unofficial visit Ole Miss this weekend.

So, is that happening?

Sort of.

Dowdell is taking an unofficial visit to Ole Miss, but he's going along with a pair - and possibly trio - of Picayune teammates who have interest in the Rebels.

Fast-rising class of 2024 athlete Chris Davis is a "maybe" for the trip, while 2024 linebacker Amarion Tyson and edge-rusher Jamonta Waller are expected in Oxford.

A source close to Dowdell insists he is attending the game to spend time with friends and support his teammates.

Earlier this month, four-star cornerback Caleb Presley visited Washington alongside his Ford Sports Performance 7-on-7 teammates, but the trip was deemed to be an opportunity to hang with friends.

Why does Dowdell's trip carry extra buzz?

Ole Miss recruiting experts have continued to insist his recruitment isn't done, but sources close to Dowdell are adamant that he's a lock to wind up in Eugene, where he has been committed for months.

This weekend's trip is going to add fuel to the fire.

So, I guess everyone will find out on Signing Day, shortly after Dowdell is scheduled to take his lone official visit to Oregon.

Junior season highlights