ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Mother of school threat victim speaks out

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Amanda Provence recently learned her son was involved in a fight at Nimitz Middle School, and that the student her son fought with eventually said he’d get a gun and shoot her son. She doesn’t have a problem with the school getting ECISD police involved, but thinks solutions to the recent […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats

ODESSA, Texas — Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson. One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach. Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland business uses Ketamine to help those with Mental Illness

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Millions of Americans suffer from depression and many of them don’t respond to traditional treatments like antidepressants. What was once known as an animal tranquilizer and even a party drug is now being used as an effective treatment for some West Texans. Ketamine was FDA...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 MISD staff members placed on leave amid investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three Midland ISD staff members from Burnet Elementary School have been placed on administrative leave following allegations of corporal punishment, the District said in a statement.  The district said it learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police: ECISD taking precautions after concerning social media post

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A social media post circulating recently has many concerned. Odessa Police Department says ECISD police became aware of this post last Wednesday, and immediately began an investigation and notified the family of the boy who was named so that everyone involved could take precautions. So far,...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents

ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ABC Big 2 News

MISD investigating threat to elementary school

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD is investigating after a threat was made against an elementary school. In a statement, MISD said, in part, “A message that threatened a shooting at Jones Elementary was discovered yesterday evening on the playground. Midland ISD Police immediately began investigating, and the investigation continues. School proceeded as normal today, though officers […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa

ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?

I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD raises pay for substitute teachers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD has increased the daily rate of pay for substitute teachers. The raise comes as part of the recent update to the district’s Compensation Manual, which was approved by the Board of Trustees at September’s meeting. Highlighting the increase is a baseline pay for regular substitutes to $120 per day, a 33% […]
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland manslaughter victim’s family speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

What happens to pets when a hospice patient dies?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When someone suffers from a terminal illness, families often turn to hospice care to help with everything from care to wills to even minute family affairs. “If the family needs assistance with getting things ready, maybe financial needs as well,” said Dana Murrey, the volunteer coordinator...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parents indicted in death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother and father of a seven-month-old baby who died in July have been indicted on new charges.  Originally, the father, Kameron Gammage, told investigators he accidentally dropped his son, Logan. He now stands accused of strangling and beating the baby and tampering with a witness after he was accused of trying […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy