Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of school threat victim speaks out
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Amanda Provence recently learned her son was involved in a fight at Nimitz Middle School, and that the student her son fought with eventually said he’d get a gun and shoot her son. She doesn’t have a problem with the school getting ECISD police involved, but thinks solutions to the recent […]
ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats
ODESSA, Texas — Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson. One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach. Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a...
cbs7.com
Midland business uses Ketamine to help those with Mental Illness
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Millions of Americans suffer from depression and many of them don’t respond to traditional treatments like antidepressants. What was once known as an animal tranquilizer and even a party drug is now being used as an effective treatment for some West Texans. Ketamine was FDA...
3 MISD staff members placed on leave amid investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three Midland ISD staff members from Burnet Elementary School have been placed on administrative leave following allegations of corporal punishment, the District said in a statement. The district said it learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Odessa Police: ECISD taking precautions after concerning social media post
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A social media post circulating recently has many concerned. Odessa Police Department says ECISD police became aware of this post last Wednesday, and immediately began an investigation and notified the family of the boy who was named so that everyone involved could take precautions. So far,...
Parents upset after elementary school threat not disclosed until next day
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland parents are upset after they say they were not alerted in a timely manner about a potential school threat. According to MISD, a message threatening a shooting at Anson Jones Elementary was discovered on the playground Monday evening. Several parents tell NewsWest 9 that they...
OPD and ECISD Police investigate threatening social media post
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Police and the Odessa Police Department are investigating a threatening social media post made by a student towards another student at Permian High School. ECISD Police was made aware of this post last Wednesday and immediately started to look into this. They also notified the...
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MISD investigating threat to elementary school
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD is investigating after a threat was made against an elementary school. In a statement, MISD said, in part, “A message that threatened a shooting at Jones Elementary was discovered yesterday evening on the playground. Midland ISD Police immediately began investigating, and the investigation continues. School proceeded as normal today, though officers […]
Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa
ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?
I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
MISD raises pay for substitute teachers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD has increased the daily rate of pay for substitute teachers. The raise comes as part of the recent update to the district’s Compensation Manual, which was approved by the Board of Trustees at September’s meeting. Highlighting the increase is a baseline pay for regular substitutes to $120 per day, a 33% […]
yourbasin.com
Midland manslaughter victim’s family speaks out
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
Midland parents say elementary school notified them of shooting threat too late
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After learning of a school shooting threat, a group of parents in Midland are demanding answers from Jones Elementary school leaders. Those parents said they were notified of a school shooting threat too late. Midland Independent School District confirmed that a shooting threat was found on a handwritten note on the […]
cbs7.com
What happens to pets when a hospice patient dies?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When someone suffers from a terminal illness, families often turn to hospice care to help with everything from care to wills to even minute family affairs. “If the family needs assistance with getting things ready, maybe financial needs as well,” said Dana Murrey, the volunteer coordinator...
Parents indicted in death of Odessa infant
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother and father of a seven-month-old baby who died in July have been indicted on new charges. Originally, the father, Kameron Gammage, told investigators he accidentally dropped his son, Logan. He now stands accused of strangling and beating the baby and tampering with a witness after he was accused of trying […]
Mental health expert breaks down rise in school threats, violence
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD and Ector County ISD have had to deal with threats, violence and weapons being brought to school since the start of the school year. "Adjusting to the environment, going to school is stressful," Dr. Bobby Jain with Texas Tech Physicians Psychiatry said. There are...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery event happens at Yucca Theater
MIDLAND, Texas — Thriving United hosted its Big Texas rally for recovery at the Yucca Theater in Midland on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is meant to bring awareness to those recovering from things like alcohol and drug abuse, mental health issues, and other issues.
Woman says boyfriend robbed her in retaliation for not wanting to have a baby
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly robbed his girlfriend while she was trying to buy emergency contraceptives- they said it was all in retaliation for her not wanting to have his baby. Gilbert Vasquez, 31, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on […]
OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0