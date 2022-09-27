ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Rain increases Friday after Thursday mountain showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers are possible over the mountains on Thursday, then rain will increase across the Western Slope on Friday. Low pressure and a cold front along the Pacific Coast tonight will track eastward. That is our next rain maker here in Colorado. The humidity will increase throughout the depth of the atmosphere on Thursday ahead of this approaching storm system. That will lead to an increase in clouds for us along with a few showers, mainly over the mountains. Our biggest rain will likely fall on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Our next rain maker arrives Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re enjoying warm sunshine for the first half of our week. Clouds will start increasing on Wednesday and Thursday, but any rain should stay over the mountains. Rain becomes increasingly likely in the valleys starting Friday. Our next rain maker is an area of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
#Forecast First
cpr.org

To fill hundreds of empty snowplow seats, CDOT plans to offer state-owned housing to drivers

It’s not that John Lorme can’t hire anyone to drive snowplows. He can’t get them to stay hired. “Right before they start, they tell us they can't take the job because they can't find housing,” said Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s director of maintenance and operations. “It's either affordability or availability depending on where you are. And sometimes it's both.”
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Incredible Glade Park Home Has All the Features You Wish You Had

Think about all the things you wish you had in your home, and there's a good chance this house for sale at Glade Park has them. Considering the fact that this beautiful home is over 5,000 square feet, you might expect it to have something like 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, but that's not the case. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you have to know there's a whole lot more to this home than just being a great place to sleep and take a shower.
GLADE PARK, CO
westernslopenow.com

Delta gets a New Library, Sheriff’s Department gets New Offices

DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — The Delta County Library has been a central part of town since it was built in 1911. The library will soon have a new home — but its old historic home will stay in use housing the Sheriff’s Department. The path to a new library for Delta actually started with the city trying to find more space for the jail, which will expand within the footprint of the current sheriff’s office and the new sheriff’s office will maximize the old library space next door with much-needed updates to its dispatch center.
DELTA, CO
KJCT8

Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
MACK, CO
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

