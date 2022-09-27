Read full article on original website
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
Rain increases Friday after Thursday mountain showers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers are possible over the mountains on Thursday, then rain will increase across the Western Slope on Friday. Low pressure and a cold front along the Pacific Coast tonight will track eastward. That is our next rain maker here in Colorado. The humidity will increase throughout the depth of the atmosphere on Thursday ahead of this approaching storm system. That will lead to an increase in clouds for us along with a few showers, mainly over the mountains. Our biggest rain will likely fall on Friday.
Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
Our next rain maker arrives Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re enjoying warm sunshine for the first half of our week. Clouds will start increasing on Wednesday and Thursday, but any rain should stay over the mountains. Rain becomes increasingly likely in the valleys starting Friday. Our next rain maker is an area of...
Awesome New Home Decor Shop Opening in Grand Junction Colorado
New home decor and do-it-yourself store is set to open this weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado. Fall is here, and hopefully, your life is settling down. If you're looking for ideas and advice regarding sprucing up the home, this new shop may be precisely what you've been looking for. New...
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
How Many Grand Junction People Does It Take To Tow A Jet Airliner?
How many people does it to tow a Boeing 757 Jet with a rope?. If you attend the second annual Airplane Tow 'N' Throw you will discover that it apparently takes 18 people to move a big jet airliner by hand. The object of the competition is to see which team can pull a 100-ton Boeing 757 twenty feet in the fastest time.
5 Reasons To Have Coffee With Grand Junction Law Enforcement
Here's your chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department while you ask questions and express concerns. Coffee With a Cop returns this Wednesday, and you should definitely make plans to attend. Speaking from experience, attending a Coffee With a...
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
To fill hundreds of empty snowplow seats, CDOT plans to offer state-owned housing to drivers
It’s not that John Lorme can’t hire anyone to drive snowplows. He can’t get them to stay hired. “Right before they start, they tell us they can't take the job because they can't find housing,” said Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s director of maintenance and operations. “It's either affordability or availability depending on where you are. And sometimes it's both.”
GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
Incredible Glade Park Home Has All the Features You Wish You Had
Think about all the things you wish you had in your home, and there's a good chance this house for sale at Glade Park has them. Considering the fact that this beautiful home is over 5,000 square feet, you might expect it to have something like 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, but that's not the case. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you have to know there's a whole lot more to this home than just being a great place to sleep and take a shower.
Delta gets a New Library, Sheriff’s Department gets New Offices
DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — The Delta County Library has been a central part of town since it was built in 1911. The library will soon have a new home — but its old historic home will stay in use housing the Sheriff’s Department. The path to a new library for Delta actually started with the city trying to find more space for the jail, which will expand within the footprint of the current sheriff’s office and the new sheriff’s office will maximize the old library space next door with much-needed updates to its dispatch center.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
State Supreme Court finds Mesa County trooper conducted unlawful search — again
For the second time in three months, the Colorado Supreme Court has agreed one state trooper working in Mesa County conducted an unlawful search of a vehicle in his attempt to apprehend drug traffickers. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Christian Bollen pulled over a rental Jeep on Interstate 70 for an...
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
