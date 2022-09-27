Read full article on original website
Alabama lifts hepatitis C Medicaid rule advocates say discriminated against drug users
Officials at the Alabama Medicaid Agency have ended a rule that required patients to stop using drugs and alcohol for six months before receiving life-saving medication for the liver disease hepatitis C. The new policy will go into effect on Oct. 1, according to a provider alert on the agency’s...
Alabama prison work strike continues; ADOC cancels weekend visits
The Alabama Department of Corrections said today an inmate work strike continues at most of the state’s major prisons and announced that visitors will not be allowed this weekend. “Due to these stoppages and the impact on staff resources, visitation is cancelled this weekend,” ADOC said. “Inmates have been...
OPINION: Alabama lawmakers should listen to citizens, not ACLU, when it comes to public safety
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco This past week the ACLU of Alabama issued a report critical of the Alabama Legislature’s approach to the criminal justice system. What was the ACLU’s beef with lawmakers? They argued that too many recent bills considered by the legislature would make it easier to put […]
Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
Ex-Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to face international kidnapping charges in Alabama
A former Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to Alabama was arraigned Thursday in federal court on international parental kidnapping charges, prosecutors said. Igor Slobodskyi, a 51-year-old non-U.S. citizen who used to live in Huntsville, allegedly removed two children under 15 years old from the United States and took them overseas “with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
utv44.com
Alabama prisoners refusing to work days into protest
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
utv44.com
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege
Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
wbrc.com
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Alabama voters to decide if country’s longest constitution should be reorganized
This November, voters in Alabama will have to decide if it's time to reorganize the state's Constitution.
Alabama GOP chair’s family believed voter ID was mark of the beast, brother said in deposition
This is an opinion column. When Alabama’s voter ID was before the state Legislature, if I had come up with a hypothetical like the Wahl family, the proponents of that bill would have rolled their eyes and told me to stop being ridiculous. And I don’t know what I...
Alt 101.7
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
Alabama man sentenced for pretending to be dead father to defraud Jefferson County retirement plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was sentenced for devising a scheme pretending to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Gary Gibbs Jr.,52, was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud. […]
thecutoffnews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
wvtm13.com
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama
Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
AL.com
