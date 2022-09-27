Read full article on original website
Related
Brook Lynn on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast Again
Don’t be confused when Brook Lynn looks a little different on GENERAL HOSPITAL during the week of Oct. 3… although she’ll still look very familiar! The role is once again being temporarily recast with Briana Lane stepping in for Amanda Setton, but this time it’s only for just one episode.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside & Amanda Schull Join Season 4
The upcoming season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will have three new characters to create conflict and drama, as Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, and Amanda Schull are all set to join the Fox series as recurring characters. McDonough made an appearance last season as Sgt. Ty O’Brien, the sergeant who massively...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Wonder Years’: Patti LaBelle to Play Mother of Dulé Hill’s Bill in Season 2
Patti LaBelle is set to join the cast of ABC‘s The Wonder Years for Season 2. She will play Bill’s (Dulé Hill) mother, Shirley Williams, for a two-episode guest appearance as the church choir director. “Mother Williams is as sweet as she can be but has another...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer: Will the Duttons Pay the Price for Power? (VIDEO)
Yellowstone is set to return to the Paramount Network for its highly-anticipated fifth season on Sunday, November 13, and the newly released trailer promises some explosive action. The video (watch above) gives fans a sneak peek at what’s ahead for the Duttons, opening with patriarch John (Kevin Costner) being sworn...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Sun Times
‘SEAL Team’: Neil Brown Jr. on Ray Trying to Compartmentalize & Being Forced Back Into Support Role With Jason
Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) has to compartmentalize a lot in SEAL Team Season 6 — including Bravo and the vet center he and his wife Naima (Parisa Fakhri) want to open — but that’s easier said than done, considering these things would usually be priority 1 … but can’t be.
Jason Isaacs to play Cary Grant in ITV miniseries 'Archie'
Jason Isaacs is set to star as British-born, Hollywood screen legend Cary Grant in an ITV miniseries called "Archie."
Comments / 0