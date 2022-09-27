Read full article on original website
Wild Card Glance
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m. Saturday’s Games. Boston at Toronto, 3:07...
Today in Sports History: Week Ahead, Sept. 30-Oct. 6
1916 — The Boston Braves snap the 26-game winning streak of the New York Giants with an 8-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. 1927 — Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season in the eighth inning off Tom Zachary to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Chiefs keenly aware that rough running often leads to defeat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s often easy to forget amid the highlight-reel throws and jaw-dropping stats from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years that nothing in the Kansas City offense works quite right without a good ground game. Until you see it bottled up like last...
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve...
Today in Sports History: George Brett reaches 3,000 hits
Wizards exploring Japan before preseason game vs. Warriors
Wizards exploring Japan before preseason game vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Before the Washington Wizards landed in Japan for a pair of preseason exhibition games this week, Kyle Kuzma noted that he wanted the experience to “mold” the squad and build camaraderie. “We have a...
NFL rushing champs vie for crown in Titans-Colts clash
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Derrick Henry last visited Indianapolis, a third straight rushing crown seemed like a lock. A broken foot and the rapid ascension of Jonathan Taylor ended Henry’s two-year reign. Now, as the Tennessee-Indianapolis rivalry resumes Sunday, two of the league’s star backs — the former...
Raiders search for 1st win when hosting rival Broncos
DENVER (2-1) at LAS VEGAS (0-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. OPENING LINE: Raiders by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Denver 1-2; Las Vegas 0-3. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 69-54-2. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat Broncos 17-13 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Broncos...
Yardley Native, Executive for Philadelphia 76ers, Remembered for His Love of Sports
A Yardley resident, who landed his dream job working for a major Philadelphia sports team, is being remembered for his incredible character. Joey Monaghan, a 2017 Pennsbury High School graduate who played on the school’s basketball team, recently passed away after a short battle with cancer. Growing up in the Yardley area, he attended Quarry Hill Elementary and Pennwood Middle School before making his way into high school.
Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid slung a towel over his shoulder and ditched his sneakers somewhere on the McAlister Field House court as he walked toward an ice tub. He stripped his socks, sunk his size-17 feet into the frosty water and started shooting the breeze with P.J. Tucker.
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf not impressed by Lions CB Jeff Okudah
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah’s play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury. Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn’t so impressed. “There’s a safety over...
