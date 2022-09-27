ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State basketball adds three-star forward Macaleab Rich to 2023 recruiting class

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has added a third member to his 2023 basketball recruiting class.

Macaleab Rich, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound small forward from East St. Louis, Illinois, made an oral commitment to K-State on Monday, which incidentally was the first official practice day for the 2022-23 Wildcats.

Rich, a consensus three-star pick by major recruiting sites, chose K-State from a final four list that also included Missouri, Ole Miss and Illinois-Chicago, posting on social media that he was "1000 committed."

"I felt the most love I have ever felt in my life when I went on campus," Rich told Travis Graf, national recruiting analyst for Rivals. "I’ve built a great bond with the coaches and players and it just felt like home and the style of play fits how I play.”

Rich visited K-State for the weekend of Wildcats' Sept. 10 football victory over Missouri.

As a junior last year at East St. Louis High School, Rich averaged 19.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Rich is the third member of the 2023 recruiting class to commit to first-year coach Tang, joining four-star guards Darrin Ames and RJ Jones.

