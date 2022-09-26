Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
New DOE Report Pushes Vision of Digital Equity for All
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology (OET) today at the National Digital Equity Summit announced a resource which promises to tackle digital inequities for all students. During the summit — which brought a couple hundred organizations, education systems leaders, federal entities and ed-tech specialists together —...
Government Technology
What Makes Effective and Equitable Online Education?
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators in both K-12 and higher education are turning more and more toward digital learning platforms. But when are those tools effective? And how can those educators make sure online learning is inclusive and accessible?. Noting the challenge, Kathryn McCarthy, an assistant professor...
Government Technology
Washington's Tech Play to Streamline School Relief Distribution
Washington state officials have partnered with the fintech platform ClassWallet to help distribute $3.8 million in federal relief funds for the state's nonpublic schools to address learning loss and other disruptions from remote learning during COVID-19. According to a recent announcement, ClassWallet's spend management platform will be used to track...
Government Technology
CUNY to Use $4M in City Funding for Green Workforce Programs
Six schools in the City University of New York (CUNY) system will soon use $3.98 million in city funding to help “train the next generation of professionals for climate-smart careers." According to a news release, the aim of the funding will be for workforce development geared toward building a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Lincoln, Neb., Public Schools Look to Connect to Fiber Network
(TNS) — Lincoln Public Schools would hook up to Allo's sprawling underground fiber-optic cable network next year under a proposed contract with the Lincoln-based communications company. The Lincoln Board of Education gave initial consideration Tuesday to the 10-year contract that would allow the district to connect to Allo's network...
Government Technology
AI-Enabled Gun Detection System to Be Installed in Michigan Schools
(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that delivers an AI-based gun detection software solution, has been chosen by a Michigan school district to help protect students and faculty against gun-related violence. The Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes has been selected by Vassar Public Schools in Vassar, Mich. to provide the district...
Government Technology
Opinion: Hybrid Classes Can Lead Schools to Success
(TNS) — For the first time since the fall of 2019, back-to-school time really does mean back to school for students in local districts and nearby colleges — but with a healthy asterisk. This year, many students around the Yakima Valley have the option of taking hybrid classes....
Comments / 0