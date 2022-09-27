ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Lady 'Cats drop road Buckeye 8 tilt at St. C

By Mike Hughes
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Visiting Cambridge High entered Monday's Buckeye 8 matchup with St. Clairsville fresh off a sweep of Martins Ferry.

The Lady Bobcats also entered Belmont County with the confidence of having beaten these same Lady Red Devils in straight sets back on Sept. 8.

Monday's match, however, didn't start, nor end the same as the previous. In fact, it was the homestanding Lady Devils who completed the three-set sweep, winning 25-21, 25-23, and 25-19.

“I don't think they did anything different, but they play consistently and we are struggling to play consistently right now,” offered Cambridge head coach Alexa Beskid as her team fell to 6-10. “The nine inches above our shoulders is what affects our game the most. We have all the talent in the world—I truly feel like this team has a lot of talent. But one thing turns into another and then it just snowballs.”

It didn't help that St. C. tallied the first seven points of the opening set, including one of Rachel Finnecal's team-leading five aces.

It took a service error for Cambridge to get its first point at 7-1 and the visitors trailed by as many as 11 at 17-6. CHS did start chipping away at the lead, behind solid hitting from Ryan Dunning and Kylie Taylor, who totaled seven and five kills, respectively.

That's when Xylvia Francis went down hard diving for a dig attempt and injured her knee. Francis had to be helped off the court after being examined and that took the wind out of the 'Cats comeback sails.

“One of our starters hurt her knee,” Beskid said. “We were coming back, but that deflated our balloon a little bit, but you also can't spot a team (11) points in the first set.”

Cambridge started out strong the second set, going ahead 5-0 before watching St. Clairsville storm back to knot the score at 9-9 on an ace from Katlyn Gray. What ensued was a back and forth battle for the second set.

The final point came on an attack that Abby Man attempted to receive but the hard shot bounced off her arms and out of bounds.

The third set was more of the same, with the two teams battling back and forth before St. Clairsville ultimately pulled away. Brooke Biancarelli paced the home club with eight kills, seven digs, and three aces while Ella Carpenter added seven kills, Gray six.

Mann added four kills and 13 digs for the Lady Bobcats, hammering home a couple impressive attacks. But Mann wasn't getting set often.

“Sometimes we struggle with someone formulating into a leader and making that call that hey, this person is doing well, we need to go there with the ball,” Beskid said. “It doesn't always translate over and it's just one of those things but we need to be smart in there.”

NEXT - Cambridge travels to Indian Creek on Saturday at 2 p.m.

