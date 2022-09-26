ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

By John McCarthy, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
NASA rolling massive moon rocket back to VAB ahead of Hurricane Ian

The streak of bad luck around NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission continues as the space agency Monday said it would begin rolling the giant Space Launch System rocket back to Vehicle Assembly Building to protect it from any impact Hurricane Ian might have on the Kennedy Space Center.

About the time this newsletter is hitting your inbox on Tuesday, is about the time NASA expected to making the final countdown on its third attempt to get Artemis I off the ground.

The Artemis I mission was originally set to launch Aug. 29, but technical problem, including a faulty sensor, forced officials to scrub the attempt.

A second attempt Sept. 3 was also scrubbed, this time by a hydrogen leak.

Teams erected a special tent around the area of the leak so it could be repaired at the pad rather than making the plodding trip back to the VAB. A test last week showed the leak had been stopped and the Space Force gave NASA a waiver to fly without having to recertify is flight-termination safety system.

Then came Hurricane Ian.

Last week, NASA waved off this morning's scheduled attempt because of uncertainty about the weather, but they still held out hope that the storm would shift far enough west to allow the rocket to remain on the pad for an Oct. 2 attempt.

Those hopes ended Monday morning when NASA officials made the call to roll it back to safety of "The Barn."

It seems unlikely that NASA would be able to get the SLS back to the pad in time for an Oct. 2 attempt.

The next opportunity to launch the four-to-six-week mission opens Oct. 17 and closes the 31st with several blackout dates (24, 25, 26, and 28) in between. Beyond that, another window opens Nov. 12 and closes the 27th – again, with blackouts on the 20th, 21st, and 26th.

Meanwhile SpaceX fired off another bunch of Starlink satellites Saturday night.

It's too early to tell what effect, if any, Ian will have on the next two launches on the books: A Atlas V commercial satellite launch set for Sept. 2 or SpaceX's Crew-5 mission slated to take an international crew of astronauts to the International Space Station Oct.3

A 25+ year veteran of FLORIDA TODAY, John McCarthy currently oversees the space team and special projects. Support quality local journalism by subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY. You can contact McCarthy at 321-752-5018 or jmccarthy@floridatoday.com.

