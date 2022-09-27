ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nappanee, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions

Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
umich.edu

When climate change hits home

Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 09.30.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:09 a.m. Wednesday - Thaddeus L. Mitchell, 49, of 1108 Grant St., South Whitley, arrested on a warrant. No bond listed. • 11:40 a.m. Wednesday - Billy Joe Moore, 60, Ligonier, arrested for misdemeanor failure to...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Alice V. Perry Balmer

MENTONE – Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, of Warsaw, and formerly of rural Akron, passed at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born on Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille Searer Perry. She was married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Ala., to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2014.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

LaPorte County to see income tax rates increase

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting in October, income tax rates are going up in 5 Indiana counties. LaPorte County is one of five Indiana counties to have their income tax rates adjusted starting Oct. 1, 2022. The rate will be increasing from .0095 to .0145. These rates affect businesses...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
rv-pro.com

Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout

The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
ELKHART, IN
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
ALBION, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 09.28.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:22 p.m. Monday - Aaron S. Brauneller, 34, Huntington, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 3:44 p.m. Monday - Casey William Whitehurst, 33, of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Plymouth. The ticket, which matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s estimated $300 million jackpot drawing, was purchased at Speedway #7571, which is located at 2225 N. Michigan Street.
PLYMOUTH, IN
wfft.com

Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

McCune, Milford Deputyy Marshal, Dies At 53

Two days before his 54th birthday, Milford Police Department deputy marshal and retired Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a Facebook post by the KCSO. McCune recently served as a deputy...
MILFORD, IN
abc57.com

Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws

Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
FORT WAYNE, IN

