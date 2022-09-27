Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions
Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
umich.edu
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.30.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:09 a.m. Wednesday - Thaddeus L. Mitchell, 49, of 1108 Grant St., South Whitley, arrested on a warrant. No bond listed. • 11:40 a.m. Wednesday - Billy Joe Moore, 60, Ligonier, arrested for misdemeanor failure to...
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alice V. Perry Balmer
MENTONE – Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, of Warsaw, and formerly of rural Akron, passed at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born on Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille Searer Perry. She was married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Ala., to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2014.
WNDU
LaPorte County to see income tax rates increase
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting in October, income tax rates are going up in 5 Indiana counties. LaPorte County is one of five Indiana counties to have their income tax rates adjusted starting Oct. 1, 2022. The rate will be increasing from .0095 to .0145. These rates affect businesses...
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.28.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:22 p.m. Monday - Aaron S. Brauneller, 34, Huntington, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 3:44 p.m. Monday - Casey William Whitehurst, 33, of...
WNDU
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Plymouth. The ticket, which matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s estimated $300 million jackpot drawing, was purchased at Speedway #7571, which is located at 2225 N. Michigan Street.
wfft.com
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
Times-Union Newspaper
Breaking Through Barriers To Innovation In Our Local Entrepreneurial Community
In June, the Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) and NEXT Studios (NEXT) announced a partnership to launch a Medical Technology (medtech) Accelerator Program unique to Kosciusko County. The program is now underway, and KEDCO and NEXT are seeking participation. How can KEDCO and NEXT help your company? Here’s insight on...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
Times-Union Newspaper
McCune, Milford Deputyy Marshal, Dies At 53
Two days before his 54th birthday, Milford Police Department deputy marshal and retired Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a Facebook post by the KCSO. McCune recently served as a deputy...
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws
Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
