Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Sewer District Add-On, Hear About Loan Interest Rate
As the Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District (TCRSD) continues to move forward, property owners are asking to be a part of it. Tuesday, Steve Henschen, with Jones Petrie Rafinski, the engineering firm for the sewer district, brought another request by a property owner to join TCRSD along with a bit of good news on the interest rate for the Revolving Loan Fund.
Times-Union Newspaper
Landlord Has Racked Up Nearly $40K In Fines, Demolition
Ralph Fitch is on the verge of no longer having any rental properties in the city of Warsaw. The Larwill man has been a frequent flyer with the Warsaw Code Enforcement office over the years over numerous dilapidated rental properties including ones on Market Street and Winona Avenue that had to be demolished by the city.
New Eatery Planned for Former Venue 45 in Downtown Three Rivers
Things are happening in downtown Three Rivers! Just months after the new Useless Creatures Brewing Co. opened in the former Kelsey Block Brewing space, a new eatery is planned next door. The Kent Eatery & Spirits is set to open at 45 N Main Street at the site of the...
WNDU
Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving. The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays. Paving is expected...
Times-Union Newspaper
OK Given For Nearly $400K In ARPA Funds By Commissioners
Five requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds totaling nearly $400,000 were presented to and approved by the Kosciusko County Commissioners on Tuesday. The county’s ARPA Committee recommended the requests. The County Council must also approve the requests at their Oct. 13 meeting. Cardinal Services Executive Director Vickie...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.30.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:09 a.m. Wednesday - Thaddeus L. Mitchell, 49, of 1108 Grant St., South Whitley, arrested on a warrant. No bond listed. • 11:40 a.m. Wednesday - Billy Joe Moore, 60, Ligonier, arrested for misdemeanor failure to...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions
Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
WANE-TV
Zillow Gone Wild hits Fort Wayne: One bed, one bath, one indoor tennis court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space. Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court. And it can be yours for a cool $685,000. A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road...
Times-Union Newspaper
McCune, Milford Deputyy Marshal, Dies At 53
Two days before his 54th birthday, Milford Police Department deputy marshal and retired Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a Facebook post by the KCSO. McCune recently served as a deputy...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.28.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:22 p.m. Monday - Aaron S. Brauneller, 34, Huntington, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 3:44 p.m. Monday - Casey William Whitehurst, 33, of...
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
WNDU
LaPorte County to see income tax rates increase
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting in October, income tax rates are going up in 5 Indiana counties. LaPorte County is one of five Indiana counties to have their income tax rates adjusted starting Oct. 1, 2022. The rate will be increasing from .0095 to .0145. These rates affect businesses...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alice V. Perry Balmer
MENTONE – Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, of Warsaw, and formerly of rural Akron, passed at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born on Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille Searer Perry. She was married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Ala., to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2014.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donald ‘Don’ A. McCune
Retired Sgt. Donald “Don” A. McCune passed away at 2:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 53. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born on Sept. 30, 1968, in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Woman Arrested After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw woman was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, when KCSO officers responded to the scene of an accident at East CR 450N, 1,000 feet east of North CR 1000E, Warsaw, they noticed a vehicle had gone off the road. The vehicle had hit a utility pole, and utility lines were on the vehicle.
