Times-Union Newspaper
Tippecanoe Valley High School Student Awarded Academic Honors From College Board National Recognition Programs
AKRON – A Tippecanoe Valley student has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service, according to a news release from Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Community Educators Assocation To Hold School Board Candidate Forum
SYRACUSE – The Wawasee Community Educators Association in conjunction with the Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees will host a school board candidate forum for all perspective candidates for the open school board member seats. The event will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in the...
WTHI
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
Times-Union Newspaper
OK Given For Nearly $400K In ARPA Funds By Commissioners
Five requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds totaling nearly $400,000 were presented to and approved by the Kosciusko County Commissioners on Tuesday. The county’s ARPA Committee recommended the requests. The County Council must also approve the requests at their Oct. 13 meeting. Cardinal Services Executive Director Vickie...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
umich.edu
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donald ‘Don’ A. McCune
Retired Sgt. Donald “Don” A. McCune passed away at 2:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 53. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born on Sept. 30, 1968, in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alice V. Perry Balmer
MENTONE – Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, of Warsaw, and formerly of rural Akron, passed at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born on Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille Searer Perry. She was married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Ala., to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2014.
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Sewer District Add-On, Hear About Loan Interest Rate
As the Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District (TCRSD) continues to move forward, property owners are asking to be a part of it. Tuesday, Steve Henschen, with Jones Petrie Rafinski, the engineering firm for the sewer district, brought another request by a property owner to join TCRSD along with a bit of good news on the interest rate for the Revolving Loan Fund.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
Times-Union Newspaper
Animal Welfare League Announces 2022 Leadership Team
The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County announced its 2022 Board of Directors and officers. AWL is a nonprofit organization that serves all of Kosciusko County, according to a news release from AWL. AWL officers are John Lantz, president; Kris Underwood, vice president, Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts; Dan...
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
wfft.com
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
Times-Union Newspaper
Habitat To Hold Dedication & Celebration For Warsaw Home
On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., Habitat for Humanity will officially dedicate its 35th house in Kosciusko County. This dedication and celebration event is in partnership with the Salvation Army of Warsaw, a supporter of this build. “This is our time to look back on what God has done throughout...
WNDU
LaPorte County to see income tax rates increase
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting in October, income tax rates are going up in 5 Indiana counties. LaPorte County is one of five Indiana counties to have their income tax rates adjusted starting Oct. 1, 2022. The rate will be increasing from .0095 to .0145. These rates affect businesses...
