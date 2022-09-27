Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Peacock & Williamson: NFL show on September 27, 2022
Brian Peacock & Matt Williamson discuss Monday night football and the Dallas Cowboys win without their QB. Plus a look at why the NFL is seeing low scores.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Comments / 0