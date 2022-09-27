Players In Outriders: Worldslayer Can Choose Between Two New Legendary Sets Of Devastator Armor, Each Outfitted For Maximum Destruction

Even though Nintendo‘s Splatoon 3 has just been out for a week and a half, data-miners have already uncovered what appear to be additional Salmon Run Next Wave modes. Splatoon 3 has taken several ideas from its predecessor, Splatoon 2, and one of those ideas is the Salmon Run mode, which has rapidly become as popular as it was in the previous game. For the veteran, higher-ranked players who have mastered Salmon Run, the introduction of a new game mode is an intriguing prospect.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO