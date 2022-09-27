Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath Lee
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
A 32-year-old forward making $10 million is set to become the NBA's hottest trade piece
Jae Crowder is the type of player every team covets but rarely becomes available, and he should have a strong trade market.
Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets
On Thursday, Sept 29, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Houston Rockets have acquired Derrick Favors in a multi-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
'This just doesn't happen': ABC13, Houston Chronicle discuss Astros' Justin Verlander's season
Dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith.
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady
Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs
The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring. “We’re treating this season like we have a chip on...
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russell Westbrook seems to have a different attitude this season
Last season was a disastrous one for the Los Angeles Lakers, and most of the blame fell on the shoulders of Russell Westbrook. Just about the entire fan base has been calling for him to be traded since January, but the team hasn’t succeeded in doing so, at least not yet.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
FanSided
288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0