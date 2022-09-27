Read full article on original website
What did we expect?
The roster is pretty bad. The Cowboys have WAY more talent. How many of the players on the field last night would start for the Cowboys? On offense, it's Saquon and AT. That's it. The offensive line, other than AT was a train wreck. The talent is improved, but it's going to take another 5 games before they have their act together. The WRs are replacement level. Is there a single WR that scares anyone or requires at least an occasional double team? For me, the only offensive line disappointment is Glowinski. The Giants are paying him a bunch of $$$, and he's getting manhandled in pass protection. Feliciano is no surprise (mediocre), LG is a revolving door, and Neal is a rookie learning the ropes. None of this is news.
Giants news, 9/28: Saquon Barkley trade talk, Daniel Jones, more
Jones is averaging 8.3 carries per game this season compared to 4.5 carries per game in his first three seasons. If Jones maintains this pace for 17 games, he’ll finish the season with 149 carries. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks with 139 carries last season. Jones’ legs...
Film breakdown: What happened to Wink Martindale’s defense?
The New York Giants lost 23-16 to the Dallas Cowboys at home in primetime on Monday. Wink Martindale’s defensive unit struggled to pressure Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore deserves a lot of credit for assisting Cooper Rush - his backup quarterback. The...
Sterling Shepard injury: Shepard lost for the season with a torn ACL
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced today that veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the closing seconds of last night’s game. “He’s a tremendous person,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Shepard. “He worked so diligently...
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 4
Be sure to vote in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, where you can weigh in on New York Giants and national football topics. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Wink Martindale: LB Jaylon Smith could help the Giants, and soon
The New York Giants let veteran inside linebacker Blake Martinez go right before the 2022 NFL season began. They did that despite losing rookie sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, who seemed like his potential heir at the MIKE linebacker spot, to a torn ACL. The Giants have mixed and matched at...
Giants vs. Bears, Week 4: 5 good questions with Windy City Gridiron
The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears this Sunday. That means we turn to SB Nations Bears website, Windy City Gridiron, for our weekly ‘5 questions’ segment. WCG’s Patti Curl educates us about the 2022 Bears. Ed: How are the Bears winning games with a passing...
Andrew Thomas’s development important to note when you watch Evan Neal
After his terrible performance on Monday night, there are those who have already determined that, three games into his NFL career, New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal is a bust. That he’s Ereck Flowers 2.0. That he needs to be moved to guard, or to the bench. That GM Joe Schoen wasted the No. 7 overall pick on yet another blocker who can’t block.
Giants roster moves: RB Antonio Williams waived
The New York Giants on Tuesday began reshaping their 53-man roster, waiving running back Antonio Williams and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad. Those moves mean the Giants have two openings on their 53-man roster once wide receiver Sterling Shepard is placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending torn ACL during Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Dolphins at Bengals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
Few likely predicted that the Miami Dolphins would have two more victories than the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. But when the teams meet on Thursday Night Football this week, it will be Miami who has the momentum. The Dolphins, though, are playing on a short week at the worst...
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Chicago Bears
The New York Giants will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 4 as they take on the Chicago Bears. The 2-1 Giants and 2-1 Bears have both specialized in "winning ugly" this year, balancing poor passing offenses with great running games and stout defense. So what...
POLL: The Worst Gettleman FA Signing
It's a toss up to me, but I'm leaning towards Kenny "I should be playing" Golladay. As bad as Solder was (and he was bad and cost the team an insane amount of money), none of Getty's horrible FA signings matches the futility of giving Kenny Golladay 4 years and 72 million dollars for his amazing inability to catch the football or run routes. You almost have to think he's doing it on purpose.
NFL Week 4 picks, predictions: A bad sign for the Giants?
The NFL Week 4 picks from your Big Blue View staff could be a bad omen for the New York Giants. All seven writers have chosen the Giants to defeat the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are rebuilding, and have gotten off to surprisingly solid 2-1 starts. DraftKings...
Giants roster moves: CB Fabian Moreau added to roster; Sterling Shepard officially to IR
The New York Giants, dealing with several injuries at cornerback, Wednesday added cornerback Fabian Moreau to their 53-man roster. At the same time, they officially placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) on injured reserve. In his sixth NFL season, Moreau was a practice squad elevation for the Giants during...
Giants-Bears Thursday injury report: Cornerback, wide receiver depth problematic for Giants
The New York Giants injury report on Thursday looked much like it did on Wednesday, with the Giants have injury/depth issues at cornerback and wide receiver as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) continued to be held...
Giants vs. Bears 2022, Week 4: Everything you need to know
The New York Giants (2-1) host the Chicago Bears (2-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The two teams not only enter the game with the same records, but have a number of other similarities. Both have new general managers (Joe Schoen-Giants | Ryan Poles-Bears), both have first-year, first-time head coaches (Brian Daboll-Giants | Matt Eberflus-Bears), both are trying to determine if their current quarterbacks are the right guys to lead them long-term, and both are trying to rebuild their rosters.
