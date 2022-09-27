Read full article on original website
How much pressure will Oregon Ducks generate on Stanford’s Tanner McKee?
Oregon’s defense is going from having to guard every blade of grass and account for Cameron Ward’s mobility against Washington State’s Air Raid offense to the most prototypical pocket passer in the conference in Tanner McKee and Stanford’s pro style scheme. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound McKee leads...
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Oregon State’s complete men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule with starting times, television partners
Oregon State kicks off its 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Monday, Nov. 7 with a 9 p.m. game against Tulsa in Gill Coliseum. The Pac-12 released the conference’s entire men’s basketball schedule Thursday, complete with tip-off times and television partners. Oregon State plays seven games on ESPN...
Oregon State revamps women’s basketball roster, optimistic 22-23 Beavers can be ‘a really good team’
This is not meant to be a prediction of what’s ahead for Oregon State women’s basketball. But Beavers coach Scott Rueck has been here before. As OSU opens practice for the 2022-23 season Thursday, the Beavers’ 11-player roster is loaded with fresh faces. Two transfers and five freshmen join four returnees for the upcoming season.
Oregon Ducks still determining starting punter against Stanford
Oregon is still determining who will be its starting punter against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) had both Adam Barry, their starter for the first four games, and Ross James punt during last week’s game at Washington State. Barry, a senior, is averaging 37.29 yards on...
Father’s plan pays off as Oregon State’s Jam Griffin one of 4 sons to land a college football scholarship
Tyrone Griffin had a dream. Griffin had four boys born in less than three years. He looked at their future, looked at his past, and thought football. Not because Griffin wanted to live through their gridiron accomplishments. It was a means to an end: college. “I wanted them to have...
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 5: Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies tied at No. 2
The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are tied for second place in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive, while the USC Trojans maintained their hold on the top spot. Washington moved up two spots after beating Stanford 40-22 and the Ducks stayed at No. 2 after...
Oregon State baseball schedule: Beavers open 2023 season Feb. 17 in Arizona, will play 29 home games
The Oregon State Beavers on Thursday revealed their schedule for the 2023 baseball season, which will feature 29 home games, 30 Pac-12 Conference games and a four-game season-opening trip to Arizona. The Beavers begin play Feb. 17 against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona, the first of four games at the...
Oregon State kicks off men’s basketball practice with a retooled roster, emphasis on defense and culture
Six months after blowing up his men’s basketball roster, Oregon State’s coach Wayne Tinkle takes an important step Wednesday in the reconstruction project. Practice for the 2022-23 season officially begins today. The team – and for that matter, the coaching staff – that joins Tinkle on the floor has few leftovers from last year’s 3-28 squad.
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
Stanford’s starting offensive tackles questionable to play against Oregon Ducks
Stanford could be without its two starting offensive tackles when it takes on No. 13 Oregon. Cardinal coach David Shaw said left tackle Walter Rouse, right tackle Myles Hinton and fullback Jay Symonds are all questionable for Saturday’s game (8 p.m., FS1). “We’ll see where they are in the...
Stanford running back E.J. Smith out for the season, Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins to start against Oregon Ducks
Stanford starting running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins will start for the Cardinal against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Smith had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s first two games....
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth among semifinalists for Campbell Trophy
Oregon center Alex Forsyth is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Forsyth is among 156 players who are semifinalists for the award, which goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility who has a GPA of at least 3.2, “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor” and displays strong leadership.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Transfer RB Griffin making the most of his opportunities
Having his parents in the Reser Stadium stands for the first time last Saturday night provided Jam Griffin with a little more motivation, or “edge” as the Oregon State redshirt sophomore running back puts it. And Griffin didn’t disappoint as he’s seen his role increase in his return...
Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, joins Oregon men’s basketball program
Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, has officially enrolled at Oregon and joined the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall and recently completed summer school work.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
Oregon State senior Jack Colletto named semifinalist for nation’s top football scholar-athlete award
Oregon State senior Jack Colletto, the Beavers’ most versatile player, is a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. Previous recipients of the award, founded in 1990, include Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow and Justin Herbert. Colletto is one of 73 semifinalists from...
Eater
An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University
In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
kptv.com
Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
