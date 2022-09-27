Oregon center Alex Forsyth is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Forsyth is among 156 players who are semifinalists for the award, which goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility who has a GPA of at least 3.2, “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor” and displays strong leadership.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO