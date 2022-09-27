ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Stanford, CA
Sports
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Washington, CA
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Chapman
Person
Bo Nix
The Oregonian

Oregon State kicks off men’s basketball practice with a retooled roster, emphasis on defense and culture

Six months after blowing up his men’s basketball roster, Oregon State’s coach Wayne Tinkle takes an important step Wednesday in the reconstruction project. Practice for the 2022-23 season officially begins today. The team – and for that matter, the coaching staff – that joins Tinkle on the floor has few leftovers from last year’s 3-28 squad.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Pac 12
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth among semifinalists for Campbell Trophy

Oregon center Alex Forsyth is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Forsyth is among 156 players who are semifinalists for the award, which goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility who has a GPA of at least 3.2, “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor” and displays strong leadership.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Transfer RB Griffin making the most of his opportunities

Having his parents in the Reser Stadium stands for the first time last Saturday night provided Jam Griffin with a little more motivation, or “edge” as the Oregon State redshirt sophomore running back puts it. And Griffin didn’t disappoint as he’s seen his role increase in his return...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Eater

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
CORVALLIS, OR
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
kptv.com

Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy