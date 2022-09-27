ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

White Sox: 3 candidates to consider for managerial opening

The Chicago White Sox were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention on Wednesday night with their loss to the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners’ win over the Texas Rangers. The White Sox have lost eight consecutive games and there is no question that the 2022 season is proving to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged and return home with the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins didn’t get much good news from Teddy Bridgewater but they did get great news about Tua Tagovailoa. According to the Thursday night telecast, Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital and will make the trip home tonight with the team. This is incredibly good news for a quarterback who was carted off the field.
MIAMI, FL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch

CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB
FanSided

Eagles lose practice squad member to the Tennessee Titans

Well, at some point, you knew that it had to happen. The Philadelphia Eagles have a ton of talent on their practice squad, and at some point, you just knew that one of the other 31 NFL teams would come sniffing around. The Tennessee Titans, in need of some offensive line assistance, became the first team to raid Philly’s cupboard on the final Tuesday of September.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Hines Ward on Steelers offensive woes: 'Players win games'

While the name Matt Canada causes some tempers to flare in Pittsburgh, former Steelers legend Hines Ward doesn’t want to make the offensive coordinator a scapegoat. He explained great performances are they key to turning the season around. “I’ve never been a component of scheme, I always think that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
