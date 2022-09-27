Read full article on original website
White Sox: 3 candidates to consider for managerial opening
The Chicago White Sox were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention on Wednesday night with their loss to the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners’ win over the Texas Rangers. The White Sox have lost eight consecutive games and there is no question that the 2022 season is proving to...
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Matt Olson’s catastrophic slump shows why Dodgers outfoxed Braves
The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the biggest signings of the offseason after the lockout finally ended when the team signed Freddie Freeman to essentially replace Corey Seager in the lineup. Freeman, the 2020 MVP, has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball, and that has continued in his time with the Dodgers.
Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged and return home with the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins didn’t get much good news from Teddy Bridgewater but they did get great news about Tua Tagovailoa. According to the Thursday night telecast, Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital and will make the trip home tonight with the team. This is incredibly good news for a quarterback who was carted off the field.
Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
Steelers make roster moves to make room for kicker Jordan Berry
After initial reports, the Steelers have officially signed kicker Jordan Berry to the team’s practice squad. Berry played his first six seasons in the NFL with the Steelers before losing his job to 2021 seventh-round pick Presley Harvin III.
Eagles lose practice squad member to the Tennessee Titans
Well, at some point, you knew that it had to happen. The Philadelphia Eagles have a ton of talent on their practice squad, and at some point, you just knew that one of the other 31 NFL teams would come sniffing around. The Tennessee Titans, in need of some offensive line assistance, became the first team to raid Philly’s cupboard on the final Tuesday of September.
Diaz-Graham Twins Making Instant Impression on Pitt Coaches
Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham are wasting no time making an impact on the Pitt Panthers.
Miami Heat: What to make of Kyle Lowry’s prickly response to Pat Riley
As the Miami Heat begin their training camp, fresh off of Media Day, there is tons to dive into. With storylines galore and actual fresh basketball content to analyze along the way, things will unfold left and right. Then though, there are those situations where there are new developments on...
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
Yardley Native, Executive for Philadelphia 76ers, Remembered for His Love of Sports
A Yardley resident, who landed his dream job working for a major Philadelphia sports team, is being remembered for his incredible character. Joey Monaghan, a 2017 Pennsbury High School graduate who played on the school’s basketball team, recently passed away after a short battle with cancer. Growing up in the Yardley area, he attended Quarry Hill Elementary and Pennwood Middle School before making his way into high school.
3 players on the Lakers roster that could shock the world this season
The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to do much this upcoming season, even by their own fans. Los Angeles is coming off of arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history and the offseason did not yield enough change for fans to expect anything different. While things are looking...
Days after birth of son, punter Jordan Berry rejoins familiar Steelers
Getting signed to an NFL roster wasn’t even the most eventful part of the past week for Jordan Berry. The veteran punter signed on to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad Tuesday. Six days prior, he and his wife, Emily, welcomed a son, Cooper, into the world. “It’s been...
Hines Ward on Steelers offensive woes: 'Players win games'
While the name Matt Canada causes some tempers to flare in Pittsburgh, former Steelers legend Hines Ward doesn’t want to make the offensive coordinator a scapegoat. He explained great performances are they key to turning the season around. “I’ve never been a component of scheme, I always think that...
Player’s comments should raise major questions regarding Titans’ strategy
During the press conference, Titans media members, myself included, asked for some of Fulton’s thoughts regarding the situation brewing with the Titans and fellow CB Caleb Farley. Farley has struggled to start the season, specifically in the game against Buffalo. Farley then played just one (1) defensive snap against...
Malosh aces first round in WPIAL golf championships
Marissa Malosh began her quest for a second straight WPIAL championship in girls golf when she finished first in the first round of action played Sept. 26 at the Youghiogheny Country Club in McKeesport. The South Fayette senior carded a 3-over-par 75 and will carry that score with her into...
FanSided
