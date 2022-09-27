ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who fatally hit 6-year-old boy on bike in Glen Hazel charged by Pittsburgh police

By Maddie Aiken
 3 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

An arrest warrant has been issued for the woman who Pittsburgh police say fatally hit a boy on his bicycle in July.

Rhonda Wood, 63, is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving death, and a stop sign violation, according to police.

At around 8:20 p.m. on July 26, 6-year-old Jamel Austin was riding his bike along the 700 block of Johnston Avenue in Glen Hazel when police say Wood struck him with her car. Officers on the scene performed CPR on Austin until EMS took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Austin died from blunt force trauma, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After the accident, Wood stayed on the scene and voluntarily submitted for testing, police said.

