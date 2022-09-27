Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be ‘something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime,’ Tampa forecaster says

Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Tropical Storm Ian intensifies on path to South Carolina as Florida assesses devastating damage
(CNN) — Rescuers pulled people from roofs, flooded homes and submerged vehicles across Florida on Thursday as Tropical Storm Ian brought high winds, flooding rains and catastrophic storm surge to the state. Ian’s path of destruction is not over: The storm is dropping heavy rain on central and northeast...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The devastation began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 2 storm while officials warn the worst is yet to come
(CNN) — Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Amid widespread flooding, property damage, power outages and water-rescue calls,...
Quiet Here, Cat 4 Ian Moves Into Florida
Temps run near 50 early this morning as seasonable cool air settles in. Overall, it’s a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. While I can’t rule out a brief sprinkle/spot shower inland, much of the day turns out to be rain free. Highs run in the mid 60s to near 70.
Hurricane Ian Nears Florida
By now you’ve probably heard about Hurricane Ian. It’s a powerful, major hurricane nearing landfall in Southwest Florida tomorrow afternoon/evening. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has not only a dramatic shift to the southeast but has also sped up to a landfall tomorrow evening. The official track has landfall as a major category 4 hurricane.
Flights from Florida to Boston fill up as Hurricane Ian approaches
BOSTON (WHDH) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, the flights from Florida to Boston are filling up with people looking to avoid the storm. One family struggled to find a flight for their son from Tampa to Boston. They snagged one of the last open seats they could find. “We had...
Nice Now, Some of Ian’s Moisture Close Saturday
After a devastating blow to Southwest Florida yesterday, Ian is now a Tropical Storm with winds of 65 mph. As day breaks across Southwest Florida, the scope of the damaging inundation from the storm surge, as well as viscous wind, will become clearer. Many locations saw wind gusts over 100mph.
Red Sox collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are collecting donations for people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic who were impacted by Hurricane Fiona earlier this month. The team is asking for items that are unavailable in the affected areas including battery-powered fans, first aid kits, hygiene products and water filters. Red Sox staff members said they’re committed to helping the hundreds of families who still have no power or running water nearly two weeks after the Category 3 storm hit, killing at least five people across the Caribbean.
Local shelters await transport of cats in Hurricane Ian’s path
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston-area animal shelters are preparing for an influx of Floridian furry friends in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Ian. MSPCA-Angell is flying 42 cats– 28 from the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter and 14 from Tampa’s Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center– to Worcester Regional Airport, they tweeted.
New England governors want ‘at least’ $500 million in emergency heating aid
New England governors are asking Congress to support at least $500 million in emergency funds to help address the forecasted spike in home energy bills. In a letter Monday to Congressional leaders who are preparing a continuing resolution for the start of fiscal 2023, the region’s governors noted that home energy bills “likely will be exacerbated this winter as a result of volatile global energy markets.”
