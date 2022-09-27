Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be ‘something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime,’ Tampa forecaster says

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are collecting donations for people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic who were impacted by Hurricane Fiona earlier this month. The team is asking for items that are unavailable in the affected areas including battery-powered fans, first aid kits, hygiene products and water filters. Red Sox staff members said they’re committed to helping the hundreds of families who still have no power or running water nearly two weeks after the Category 3 storm hit, killing at least five people across the Caribbean.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO