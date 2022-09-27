ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women

Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
2 killed in head-on collision in Georgia, troopers say

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 76 in Georgia, according to Lt. Michael Burns with Georgia State Patrol. The accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76, or Long Creek Highway in Rabun County, Burns said. This is just...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
MARIETTA, GA
Motorcyclist faces charges after Monday-morning chase through Rabun County

A Lilburn man faces numerous charges after a high-speed motorcycle chase with the Georgia State Patrol in Rabun County on Monday. Shawn Patrick McLaughlin is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, DUI less safe, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to obey stop sign, reckless driving, speed less than minimum, speeding in excess of maximum limits, violating restrictions of a driver’s license, improper lane change, and giving wrong signal, Rabun County Detention Center records show.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft

According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after being […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

