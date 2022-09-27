ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
NBC New York

India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
NBC New York

JPMorgan's Erdoes: In This Turbulent Market, There Are Opportunities Everywhere

In this turbulent market, opportunities abound, according to JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes. Stocks have been trading in a bear market this year as investors navigate inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and talk of a potential recession. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rebounded after hitting a fresh low for the year in the prior session.
NBC New York

Amazon Dominates the $113 Billion Smart Home Market — Here's How It Uses the Data It Collects

Since Amazon introduced the Echo smart speaker in 2014, it's remained the biggest and fastest-growing player in the smart home market. Its most recent expansion includes four new Echo devices, a new Fire TV, two new Ring cameras with features like radar-triggered motion detection, and the Halo Rise contactless bedside sleep tracker that can sense your breathing and movement to determine sleep stages. The new devices were all introduced Wednesday at Amazon's annual smart home event.
NBC New York

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
NBC New York

Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says UK's Economic Plan ‘Suggests Incompetence'

Dalio has joined a growing list of economists criticizing the measures proposed by Liz Truss' administration. The founder of Bridgewater, one of the world's largest hedge funds, said it isn't possible to make wealth by running large deficits because a country needs lenders willing to own that debt. The financial...
NBC New York

UK PM Liz Truss Defends Tax Cuts, Vows to Press on

A package of tax cuts announced by the government last week caused the pound to plunge against the dollar and U.K. government bond yields to soar. Truss told the BBC she was prepared to take "controversial and difficult decisions" to grow the economy and support households with higher energy bills.
NBC New York

Biden Approves an Additional $1.1 Billion in Security Assistance for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday. The announcement of the upcoming aid package, the 22nd such installment, follows referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the White House said the U.S. would never acknowledge the results of the...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Biogen, Thor Industries, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen soared 45.6% in premarket trading after Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai said their experimental Alzheimer's drug dramatically slowed the disease's progression in a study, reducing cognitive and functional decline by 27%. Thor Industries (THO) – Thor...
NBC New York

European Markets Climb, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.9% to lead...
NBC New York

Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok

Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Slip Across the Board After Sharp Stock Market Sell-Off

Treasury yields fell across the board on Friday, after a major stock sell-off over potential future interest rate hikes sent the S&P 500 to close at a 2022 low on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 2 basis points to 3.7181% at around 4:40 a.m. ET. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
The Independent

Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns

A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
