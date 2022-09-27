ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Stone is heard saying 'let's get right to the violence' in unearthed footage from 2020 election handed over to January 6 committee

By Azmi Haroun
 3 days ago

Roger Stone, a former adviser and confidant to former U.S. President Donald Trump, addresses reporters in front of the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • New footage obtained by CNN shows Roger Stone calling for violence before the 2020 election.
  • In the footage, Stone is also heard saying "fuck voting" and "you see antifa, shoot to kill."
  • The footage filmed by Danish producers could become crucial evidence for the Jan. 6 committee.

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone was shown calling for violence on the day before the 2020 election as seen in documentary footage obtained by CNN.

In clips previewed by the network, Stone and his associates are seated in a van returning home from a Doug Collins rally in Georgia on November 2, 2020, the day before the general election. In the car, Stone can be heard explaining his game plan to his colleagues.

"Fuck the voting, let's get right to the violence," Stone is heard saying. "Shoot to kill, you see an antifa — shoot to kill."

According to CNN, Danish filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell nestled with Stone for three years on and off in the process of their documentary. Some of their clips will be used by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, the outlet reported.

In another clip from election night, Stone can be heard telling his crew that even if Trump loses, "the key thing to do is to claim victory … No we won, sorry fuck you."

A spokesperson for Stone did not immediately return Insider's request for comment. In a statement shared with CNN, Stone claimed that the videos were doctored.

The January 6 committee is looking at the links between Stone and extremist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of whom have had multiple members plead guilty to crimes committed on the day of the insurrection.

In December 2020, within the last month of the Trump presidency, the former president pardoned Stone , who had been convicted of multiple felonies in 2019. Before Trump's pardon, a jury found Stone guilty of seven felonies which included witness tampering, obstructing Robert Mueller's 2016 Russia investigation, and making false statements.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Viva Satire!
3d ago

An Attorney for Roger Stone responded that his Client shouldn't be held responsible for his remarks, given his obvious untreated mental disorders.

Reply
2
#Unearthed#Get Right#The Thomas P O Neill Jr#Cnn#Danish#House
Business Insider

Business Insider

