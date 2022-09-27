ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message

One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Micah Parsons
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Reacts to Bills OC Throwing ‘Temper Tantrum,’ Destroying Tablet After Loss

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady isn’t the only person in the NFL recently that got caught on camera destroying a tablet in a fit of rage. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills fell to the Miami Dolphins, and a video of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey flipping out in the coaches box went viral after the game. Now, Tom Brady is hilariously thanking Dorsey for making sure he isn’t the only adult throwing a “temper tantrum.”
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

