New California law eliminates parking mandates near transit

LOS ANGELES - In an effort to create more affordable housing in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill eliminating the mandates for housing and commercial developments near public transportation. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, cities in California can no longer impose minimum parking requirements on new developments within...
New California law requires job postings to include salary ranges

LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a new law making it mandatory for California employers to post salary ranges for job listings in an effort to narrow the gender and racial gap. Under SB-1162, employers with 15 or more workers will be required to include pay ranges...
California inflation relief payments: Here's who doesn't qualify

LOS ANGELES - About 23 million California residents will receive inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 in the coming weeks, but not everyone will be getting some extra money in their bank accounts. The Middle Class Tax Refund was approved back in June when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the...
Tennessee Gov. Lee new law enforcement recruit video features officers who fled Dem-run California, New Mexico

Republican Gov. Bill Lee, up for re-election in November, released a new highway patrol recruitment video featuring law enforcement officers who fled Democrat-run California and New Mexico. On Wednesday, Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video, renewing efforts to welcome out-of-state law enforcement officers. This comes about...
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled

Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida with a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s Gulf Coast. According to flightaware.com, nearly 3,500 flights were canceled as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Florida airports — Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International and Fort Lauderdale International — have the most cancellations, but the impacts are also trickling over to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports along the East Coast.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2

Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Ian which is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm. People have boarded up their homes and businesses, and the Tampa airport has closed.
California eyes making girls flag football a school sport

Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl’s belt for a key defensive play. "Something about football just gets me really excited," said the senior at Southern California’s Redondo Union...
Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane near Tampa Bay

Visit the FOX Weather Wire for live updates on Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward Florida. Click here for the latest forecast, evacuation orders and more. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane as it battered western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is forecast to intensify further, likely reaching Category 4 intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as it emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
