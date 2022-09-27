Read full article on original website
New California law eliminates parking mandates near transit
LOS ANGELES - In an effort to create more affordable housing in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill eliminating the mandates for housing and commercial developments near public transportation. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, cities in California can no longer impose minimum parking requirements on new developments within...
New California law requires job postings to include salary ranges
LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a new law making it mandatory for California employers to post salary ranges for job listings in an effort to narrow the gender and racial gap. Under SB-1162, employers with 15 or more workers will be required to include pay ranges...
California's new recycling law gives you 10 cents for every wine, liquor bottle
LOS ANGEL.ES - Don't toss that empty bottle of cabernet or Jack Daniel's just yet!. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill expanding California's current bottle recycling program to include wine and liquor bottles. That means starting Jan. 1, 2024, you'll be paying an extra 10 cents for a...
California inflation relief payments: Here's who doesn't qualify
LOS ANGELES - About 23 million California residents will receive inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 in the coming weeks, but not everyone will be getting some extra money in their bank accounts. The Middle Class Tax Refund was approved back in June when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the...
California gas prices up 15 cents overnight, largest increase in nearly 10 years
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County and Orange County Thursday recorded their largest daily increases since the record hikes of Oct. 5, 2012. The Los Angeles County average price rose 15.3 cents to $6.261, its highest amount since July 6, according to...
Tennessee Gov. Lee new law enforcement recruit video features officers who fled Dem-run California, New Mexico
Republican Gov. Bill Lee, up for re-election in November, released a new highway patrol recruitment video featuring law enforcement officers who fled Democrat-run California and New Mexico. On Wednesday, Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video, renewing efforts to welcome out-of-state law enforcement officers. This comes about...
California inflation relief payments: Here's when the first batch of checks will go out
LOS ANGELES - Mark your calendars - some money could be headed your way very soon. The first round of inflation relief payments will be distributed on Oct. 7, according to the Franchise Tax Board. The first group to get their hands (or bank accounts) on the Middle Class Tax...
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida with a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s Gulf Coast. According to flightaware.com, nearly 3,500 flights were canceled as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Florida airports — Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International and Fort Lauderdale International — have the most cancellations, but the impacts are also trickling over to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports along the East Coast.
Hell/ No Water: FOX 11 documentary explores state's worsening drought, wildfire crisis
LOS ANGELES - The wildfire and drought crisis in California continues to worsen, with little to no end in sight. Wildfire season is almost year-round now, with fires burning faster and hotter than before. The FOX 11 documentary Hell/ No Water looks at the vicious cycle of drought and wildfires......
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
LA area gas prices skyrocket
The average LA County gas price has recorded its largest increase since 2015. Consumer Watchdog's Jaime Court joined FOX 11 to explain more.
Possible stolen car leading LAPD on 2-county chase
A police chase that started in the San Fernando Valley has extended to Ventura County. MORE: https://bit.ly/3RkAJyk.
Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing damaging winds of up to 150 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic...
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Florida is preparing for Hurricane Ian which is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm. People have boarded up their homes and businesses, and the Tampa airport has closed.
Hurricane Ian hits Florida, now heads toward Gerogia, Carolinas
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast after making landfall on Wednesday. Millions are left without power as search and rescue efforts continue.
Girls flag football becomes official sport at Southern California high schools
LOS ANGELES - Thursday marked a monumental day for girls’ sports in Southern California. The southern section voted of the California Interscholastic Federation voted to make girls’ flag football an official high school sport. It now moves to the state federation with the hope it will go into...
California eyes making girls flag football a school sport
Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl’s belt for a key defensive play. "Something about football just gets me really excited," said the senior at Southern California’s Redondo Union...
Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane near Tampa Bay
Visit the FOX Weather Wire for live updates on Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward Florida. Click here for the latest forecast, evacuation orders and more. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane as it battered western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is forecast to intensify further, likely reaching Category 4 intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as it emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
PnB Rock: Teen boy and stepmom arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy and his stepmother were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while a third suspect is on the run.
