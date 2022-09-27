Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Florida residents and their dogs seek shelter in Chattanooga from Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida. But, before the storm hit, some Florida residents and their dogs made their way to Chattanooga seeking shelter from the hurricane. Alicia and Paul Guzman drove in their RV for 13 hours of traffic from Ruskin, Florida to Chattanooga to avoid...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee awards more than $24M to support highway safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide for the upcoming fiscal year. Funds are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will support various programs and campaigns to improve safety on Tennessee...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
WTVCFOX
Emergency responders across the US head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Emergency resources from across the country made their way through Northwest Florida Tuesday as they head down south to help with Hurricane Ian. Preparations look different for everyone across the state. In the Panhandle, some are staying the night after evacuating Central Florida. Others are...
WTVCFOX
'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
WTVCFOX
Group with Hillsdale affiliation withdraws requests for new Tennessee charter schools
Tennessee — A group with Hillsdale college affiliations has withdrawn their requests to build new charter schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties, which they presented to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. This comes after hearings last month over whether to let charter schools linked to Hillsdale College...
WTVCFOX
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
WTVCFOX
Graduation rates improved in many Tennessee school districts in our viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For many local school districts, you might say it's a reason to say 'con-graduations.'. The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) released its data for the 2021-22 school year this week. The numbers show Hamilton County School's graduation rate increased by 3.2% over the previous year. Hixson...
WTVCFOX
Outdoorsmen concerned invasive carp species may reach our waters despite TWRA precautions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is working to prevent an invasive carp species from migrating further along the Tennessee River. It includes placing barriers and BioAcoustic fish fences to help prevent the 30-pound carp from traveling upstream and impacting our waterways. Those who live on...
WTVCFOX
Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency ahead of Ian impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency order in Georgia ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian later in the week. Officials said as the storm moves through the state starting on Friday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible. The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m. and expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
WTVCFOX
Mailbox mishap: Soddy-Daisy residents concerned over misplaced, delayed mail
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Dozens of Soddy-Daisy residents have made complaints about mail delays and mismanagement. Tuesday we spoke to residents about their frustrations looked into what's causing the issue. “That’s two years worth of documents that have just vanished, and no one can tell us where they are,"...
WTVCFOX
Joe Clyde Case: Judge denies new trial for Joseph Daniels
DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee father convicted of murdering his 5-year-old son will not be granted a new trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Joseph Daniels made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon while his attorneys made the request to Judge David Wolfe. The defense filed 21 motions detailing aspects they believe are cause for a new trial, including the court denying the jury a view of the scene, testimonial hearsay, and evidence they believe isn't sufficient enough to produce a guilty verdict.
