Tennessee State

Tennessee awards more than $24M to support highway safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide for the upcoming fiscal year. Funds are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will support various programs and campaigns to improve safety on Tennessee...
'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency ahead of Ian impacts

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency order in Georgia ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian later in the week. Officials said as the storm moves through the state starting on Friday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible. The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m. and expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
Joe Clyde Case: Judge denies new trial for Joseph Daniels

DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee father convicted of murdering his 5-year-old son will not be granted a new trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Joseph Daniels made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon while his attorneys made the request to Judge David Wolfe. The defense filed 21 motions detailing aspects they believe are cause for a new trial, including the court denying the jury a view of the scene, testimonial hearsay, and evidence they believe isn't sufficient enough to produce a guilty verdict.
