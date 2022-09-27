ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency order in Georgia ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian later in the week. Officials said as the storm moves through the state starting on Friday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible. The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m. and expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO