California State

Rising gas prices make electric cars look more appealing during National Drive Electric Week

By Tracy Lehr
 3 days ago
Drive Electric Week coincides with California gas price spike
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-National Drive Electric Week coincides with a spike in California gas prices and those prices may drive electric car sales.

Analysts blame the season when refineries do maintenance and inspections. Regardless of the refinery issues, they are not keeping up with demand.

UCSB student and athlete Dwight Young said he would consider getting an electric car after seeing the high prices at gas stations near campus. He said he used to like to drive around, now that comes with a higher price.

The nationwide electric car celebration began more than a decade ago and changed put the breaks on it to the "Plug In America" name to be more welcoming.

The campaign is trying to raise awareness about the benefits of all-electric vehicles.

California already has the most electric cars on the road and is installing more charging stations every day.

People filling up this week may be green with envy when they see electric cars like Briana McKnight's Tesla on the road.

The UCSB athlete said she just learned about National Drive Electric Week while charging her car at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

"I had no clue it was National Drive Electric Week because I drive electric every single day, but I think that is pretty awesome, and I think spreading awareness to drive more electric cars for the environment and also the insane gas prices is amazing," said McKnight.

She has roomates who drive gas-powered cars.

"I do drive with some roommates who have gas cars and are always complaining about it, and I am just sitting there, like, I have nothing to complain about."

Don Lee of Thousand Oaks was charging his car nearby and said he feels lucky his other car is electric too.

He said the savings makes him happy.

There are a number of electric car showcases coming up like the one held in the Ventura Harbor over the weekend.

During that showcase visitors had a chance to ask real car owners, rather and car salesmen, about what it is like to their electric car.

The show had more than Teslas on display. Drivers brought their electric Mustangs, Rivians, BMWs and more.

There are also EV Ride and Drives where people can test drive electric cars.

Electric car events are coming up in San Luis Obispo on Thursday and Saturday and on Friday night in downtown Santa Maria.

To find an event close by visit https://www.electricdrive805.org or https://driveelectricweek.org

National Drive Electric Week coincides with rising gas prices in California

VENTURA, Calif.-National Drive Electric Week events are attracting people upset for rising fuel prices in California. People who own electric cars showed them off at the Ventura Harbor EV Showcase on Sunday. They had plenty of kinds of EVs on display, but only a couple of nearby charging stations.
VENTURA, CA
