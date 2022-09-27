Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
msn.com
Bride Blasted for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Waitress 'Over Nothing'
A bride who threatened to call the police if a waitress, who was allegedly "super distracting" because of the way she was dressed, didn't leave her wedding has been slammed by users on Reddit. In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The A**hole (AITA) subforum under the username...
msn.com
Boyfriend Demanding Key to Dead Man's Apartment Raises Eyebrows: 'Red Flag'
Members of a popular internet forum were left bewildered after one 27-year-old woman detailed her boyfriend's suspicious and potentially alarming behavior. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/Paas33 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she was left in charge of her recently deceased friend's apartment but revealed how her partner's attitude to the residence has left her with feelings of paranoia.
msn.com
Purported salesman caught on camera using racial slurs in sales pitch in Acres Homes
A man claiming to be a solar panel salesman who was meeting with neighbors called one homeowner the N-word, instead, in a video that's gone viral online. The incident happened on Saturday in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood. ABC13 blurred the face of the man who used the slur because he...
Comments / 0