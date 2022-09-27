Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Sporting News
Why Braves, MLB said no to Mets' offer to move up series in Atlanta with Hurricane Ian approaching
As Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida and up the East Coast, teams are monitoring the storm to see if it will affect their scheduled games. Among those: the Braves and Mets. New York is one game ahead of its rival for first place in the National League East with just...
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports South. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South,...
4-star Jordan Butler down to 3 schools with commitment near
Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School four-star recruit Jordan Butler tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Auburn, Missouri, and South Carolina. Butler, a 6-foot-11 class of 2023 center, also received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, where his older brother, John played during the 2021-22 season.
batterypower.com
Braves close gap in the East, final Wild Card spot still up for grabs
The Atlanta Braves continued their road trip Monday night with an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has now won three straight games with eight left to play in the 2022 regular season. As we enter the final stretch, the NL East race and the Wild Card are still unsettled.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: September 29th
1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
MLB・
Pitt Challenged By Georgia Tech Coaching Fire
The Pitt Panthers don't know what to expect from Georgia Tech.
batterypower.com
PTBNL Episode 15: Mets series deep dive, Bryce Elder and more
Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss the Braves disappointing loss Wednesday in Washington and preview the big three-game series against the New York Mets coming up this weekend at Truist Park. They discuss how both teams got here and the upcoming pitching matchups for the series. They also take a look at the recent performance of Bryce Elder and take a cursory look at the final series in Miami should those games matter.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Disappointing dose of deja vu for Atlanta
For the second straight Wednesday, the Braves experienced a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This time around, the Braves actually came back twice but loss the game in extra innings. Though there were a few encouraging signs, such as the bullpen and Matt Olson continuing to work his way out of an extended slump, the end result is Atlanta once again falling one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
batterypower.com
Braves Minor League Recap: Alan Rangel Makes Triple-A Debut
An extra-innings loss snapped Gwinnett’s modest three-game winning streak as the Stripers fell to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night. Alan Rangel got the start in his Triple-A debut, while Justyn-Henry Malloy knocked in a run with a double as he continues to close out his magical 2022 season on a high note.
ESPN releases Georgia Tech coaching hot board after Geoff Collins firing
Geoff Collins, the coach brought in to transition Georgia Tech from the triple option era under Paul Johnson, failed. He was fired just four games into his fourth season. During that time, he never won more than three games in a season and had an overall record of just 10-28. He had a buyout of more than $11 million.
