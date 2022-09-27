For the second straight Wednesday, the Braves experienced a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This time around, the Braves actually came back twice but loss the game in extra innings. Though there were a few encouraging signs, such as the bullpen and Matt Olson continuing to work his way out of an extended slump, the end result is Atlanta once again falling one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO