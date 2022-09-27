ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
4-star Jordan Butler down to 3 schools with commitment near

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School four-star recruit Jordan Butler tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Auburn, Missouri, and South Carolina. Butler, a 6-foot-11 class of 2023 center, also received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, where his older brother, John played during the 2021-22 season.
Braves close gap in the East, final Wild Card spot still up for grabs

The Atlanta Braves continued their road trip Monday night with an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has now won three straight games with eight left to play in the 2022 regular season. As we enter the final stretch, the NL East race and the Wild Card are still unsettled.
This Day in Braves History: September 29th

1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
PTBNL Episode 15: Mets series deep dive, Bryce Elder and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss the Braves disappointing loss Wednesday in Washington and preview the big three-game series against the New York Mets coming up this weekend at Truist Park. They discuss how both teams got here and the upcoming pitching matchups for the series. They also take a look at the recent performance of Bryce Elder and take a cursory look at the final series in Miami should those games matter.
Daily Hammer Podcast: Disappointing dose of deja vu for Atlanta

For the second straight Wednesday, the Braves experienced a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This time around, the Braves actually came back twice but loss the game in extra innings. Though there were a few encouraging signs, such as the bullpen and Matt Olson continuing to work his way out of an extended slump, the end result is Atlanta once again falling one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
Braves Minor League Recap: Alan Rangel Makes Triple-A Debut

An extra-innings loss snapped Gwinnett’s modest three-game winning streak as the Stripers fell to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night. Alan Rangel got the start in his Triple-A debut, while Justyn-Henry Malloy knocked in a run with a double as he continues to close out his magical 2022 season on a high note.
