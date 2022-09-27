ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

FOX2Now

Execution date set in 2023 for man convicted of murder, rape in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted of murder and rape in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago. The St. Louis Circuit Court found Scott A. McLaughlin, 49, guilty in 2006 on criminal charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and forcible rape dating back to Nov. 20, 2003.
FOX 2

Charges filed in the murder of St. Ann man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a St. Ann man. Terrance Washington, 32, was shot and killed on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Douglas Court. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said James Cody, 30, was […]
5 On Your Side

Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
KMOV

21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold

John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
CBS LA

Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station

A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
5 On Your Side

Man hit by vehicle in Mehlville Sunday night

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis County police responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Forder Road in Mehlville.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

