Spanish Fork, UT

KSLTV

Father outraged over ‘lack of security’ at high school

HOLLADAY, Utah — A father in the Granite School District is outraged over what he calls a “lack of security” at Olympus High School. J.C. McKissen said police called him last week to inform him his daughter had been named in a threat. “A bunch of kids...
HOLLADAY, UT
Spanish Fork, UT
Spanish Fork, UT
Utah State
Utah Education
ABC4

Two Highland High School students detained in lockdown

UPDATE: 9/26/22 12:16 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, School Resource Officers along with SLCPD officers safely detained two Highland High School students and recovered two guns on campus. The investigation started at 10:24 a.m., when school administrators contacted SLCPD about a student that was stopped as part of a criminal and administrative […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kicking off Utah’s STEMfest with Casey Scott

SANDY, Utah — Thousands of students are getting ready for this year’s STEMfest in Sandy. Casey Scott joined us live at the Mountain American Expo Center, which is expected to be full of science and tech projects for hands-on learning starting, Monday.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Three in Salt Lake County given awards by sheriff’s association

SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement is a challenging job these days, especially with staffing shortages and more violent offenders on the streets and in jail. Three members of the Salt Lake County Sherriff‘s Office received awards last week from the Utah Sheriffs’ Association for the excellent leadership they show in their jobs.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Researchers using dirty diapers to develop new autism test

PROVO, Utah — A group of researchers at Brigham Young University is looking for ways to detect autism in children earlier. And they’re using dirty diapers to do it. Associate Professor Dr. Rebecca Lundwall is hoping to find a new way to test for autism in younger kids.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Orem couple volunteers for Red Cross in path of Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Orem is in Florida right now among the trained disaster volunteers from the Red Cross of Utah. They’re already helping out in an evacuation shelter as Hurricane Ian closes in. “We’re kind of on the storm track that is coming...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

I AM The Journey Features Artists from Many Backgrounds

In January 2020, the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts announced a new program of grants for artists and scholars from diverse communities. The end result of these grants was a production and art exhibit called; I AM THE JOURNEY. It was a celebration of global Latter-day Saint voices through art, music and dance. The purpose of this program was to honor diverse cultural legacies through a shared artistic community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

