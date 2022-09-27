Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State UPUA installs plaque in HUB-Robeson to commemorate 'the Village' protest
Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association has installed a plaque in the HUB-Robeson Center commemorating “the Village,” a sit in protest organized by the Penn State Black Caucus’ leaders in 2001. The protest consisted of hundreds of students that occupied the HUB for 10 days with...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus brings attention to those ‘typically bypassed’ in Lancaster
Penn State alumnus John Hursh said he remembered it being a hot and sunny day in July when he first saw an elderly woman laying on the ground at the bus stop. Hursh said he remembered thinking, “Why do we collectively as a community allow that?”. To Hursh, the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students, alumni collaborate to create student engagement app Navengage
With Penn State’s University Park campus being home to more than 45,000 undergraduate students and many organizations to offer, it can be difficult for students to manage it all. But some Penn State students and alumni joined together to solve such a problem with the creation of the Navengage...
Digital Collegian
‘You find common ground you never expected to have’ | Penn State RAs describe ‘rewarding’ experience of connecting with students
Perceptions of resident assistants may be varied for Penn State students. For some, their freshman year RA was the one who busted them for alcohol; for others, an RA is the first trusted mentor they encounter while away from home. Some Penn State RAs said they’re aware of the responsibility...
Comments / 0