Anaheim, CA

3D Pens Design Workshop at Central Library for Adults & Teens 13+

Learn to draw sculptures in 3D with 3D Printing Pens! This workshop is open to anyone interested in building, designing, creating, and exploring using technology, art, and your imagination. All levels of experience are welcome to create and learn in a supportive, inspired environment. Join us on the fourth Tuesday of every month for instruction and innovation.
ANAHEIM, CA

