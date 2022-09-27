KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO