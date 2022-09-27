Read full article on original website
KDRV
UPDATE: Animal neglect case grows with dead animals, marijuana in Selma
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people wanted for animal neglect accusations in Josephine County could face more criminal charges today. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says it's looking for a couple whose residence left 16 animals unattended where JCSO staff found them. JCSO says when its officers, Animal Control...
KDRV
Animal abuse suspects on the run, Josephine County Sheriff's Office investigating more evidence
SELMA, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the owners of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, who have been accused of animal abuse. On Monday, JCSO searched the owners’ residence in Selma and found more visible evidence of animal abuse. JCSO searched the property – located...
KDRV
Trying to save lives: Yreka CHP issuing more seat belt tickets & warnings to reduce fatal crashes
Since January 2021, CHP Officer Shawn Gordon says that Siskiyou county has experienced 20 fatal crashes, half of which could have been avoided if those driving would have worn their seatbelt. Trying to save lives: Yreka CHP issuing more seat belt tickets & warnings to reduce fatal crashes. Since January...
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
KDRV
NewsWatch 12's 32nd Annual Coats for Kids Campaign begins Saturday
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the 32nd year in a row, NewsWatch 12’s annual Coats for Kids campaign is coming back. The campaign is the longest running community service project in our station’s history which connects children in need with winter coats donated by members of the community. The campaign...
KDRV
FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
KDRV
FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
KDRV
Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
KDRV
Local jiu-jitsu gym teaching kids lessons on and off the mat
ASHLAND, Ore. - Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu has gyms all over the world. Their location in the Rogue Valley, Origins Training Center, is letting kids of all ages, abilities and backgrounds take part in the sport. Founder Gabriel Albuquerque from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is an experienced Black Belt with more...
KDRV
Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
KDRV
Jake Regino named Defensive Player of the Week
ASHLAND, Ore.--- Southern Oregon University's football team includes team leaders on both sides of the ball. Linebacker Jake Regino, is the defensive leader on and off the field. "It makes me feel really good that I was able to do it for them," Regino said. Against Carroll, Regino tallied 16...
