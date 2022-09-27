ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

KDRV

Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland

Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order

SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Laura Jansen
KDRV

Local jiu-jitsu gym teaching kids lessons on and off the mat

ASHLAND, Ore. - Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu has gyms all over the world. Their location in the Rogue Valley, Origins Training Center, is letting kids of all ages, abilities and backgrounds take part in the sport. Founder Gabriel Albuquerque from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is an experienced Black Belt with more...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Jake Regino named Defensive Player of the Week

ASHLAND, Ore.--- Southern Oregon University's football team includes team leaders on both sides of the ball. Linebacker Jake Regino, is the defensive leader on and off the field. "It makes me feel really good that I was able to do it for them," Regino said. Against Carroll, Regino tallied 16...
ASHLAND, OR

