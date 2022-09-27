ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Lincoln Park Middle School Launches Weather Balloon

DULUTH, Minn. – “It was awesome, it was super fun. I got to go out of class and launch a balloon into outer space,” Lincoln Park Middle School 8th Grade Student, Zelalem Oestreich said. 8th graders in a pre-engineering class at Lincoln Park Middle School took part...
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#St Lawrence University#Wcha#Umd#Umd Lands#Uscho#Bulldogs
FOX 21 Online

MN Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Hurricane Ian

DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are heading to Florida, including Red Cross volunteers who are based in Minnesota. 12 people from the northland are already in Florida, bringing three emergency response vehicles with them. 40 more minnesota-based red cross volunteers are there as...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 21 Online

DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
DULUTH, MN
tvnewscheck.com

KBJR Duluth Combines News Operations Into ‘Northern News Now’

KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliated stations in Duluth, Minnesota, is combining into one team, Norther News Now. This move makes Northern News Now the largest newsroom in the Duluth/Superior television market. KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliate in Duluth, Minn., is combining its journalism operations into one team:...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Estuary Extravaganza

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance held an Estuary Extravaganza to honor the designation of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail. The St. Louis River Estuary was officially designated in 2020, but due to COVID concerns, an official ribbon cutting was held off until today. Up until its designation, people were unable to recreate freely on the river due to pollution.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Spirit Mountain Hiring Seasonal Employees

DULUTH, Minn. — If you are looking for a fun environment to work in this fall and winter, Spirit Mountain is looking to hire up to 300 employees. The preparation for the colder months has officially begun a top Spirit Mountain. As of right now they anticipate being open...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

2023 Duluth Street Construction Plans

DULUTH, Minn. — It is never too early to talk about next year’s street construction in Duluth. The public had two chances to learn about them Thursday. The first was a virtual meeting held over the noon hour. The second is going on Thursday evening at the Central Hillside Community Center. The meeting goes till 7 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.

DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary. The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting. For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

MnDOT: Roundabout at Hwy 194/Midway Road is open

The roundabout at the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road in Hermantown is now open. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT,) detour signs are being removed, and all traffic will be able to travel through the roundabout. MnDOT officials also say the work of the RCUT at...
HERMANTOWN, MN
MIX 108

A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy