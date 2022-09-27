Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: Hermantown Boys Grab Road Win, Proctor Girls Shut Out Denfeld
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hermantown boys soccer team would go on the road on Thursday and come back with a win as they defeated Superior 4-0. The Hawks will next be in action on Saturday when they host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. In other soccer action, the Proctor girls team would defeat Duluth Denfeld...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Ely Improves to 15-0, Cloquet Picks Up Win Number 10 on the Year
DULUTH, Minn.- The Ely volleyball team picked up another win on Tuesday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. The Timberwolves (15-0) will next host Northeast Range on October 3rd. In other volleyball action, Cloquet would top Esko in a battle of nine win teams. Cloquet (10-2) will play at Duluth...
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Middle School Launches Weather Balloon
DULUTH, Minn. – “It was awesome, it was super fun. I got to go out of class and launch a balloon into outer space,” Lincoln Park Middle School 8th Grade Student, Zelalem Oestreich said. 8th graders in a pre-engineering class at Lincoln Park Middle School took part...
FOX 21 Online
Northland Red Cross Volunteers Leave To Help In Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches
DULUTH, Minn. — Northland agencies are stepping up and heading south to offer help to those facing Hurricane Ian. The Northland Chapter of the Red Cross has already sent a “large handful” of volunteers to Florida. It’s Red Cross Emergency Response vehicle left at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday....
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
FOX 21 Online
MN Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Hurricane Ian
DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are heading to Florida, including Red Cross volunteers who are based in Minnesota. 12 people from the northland are already in Florida, bringing three emergency response vehicles with them. 40 more minnesota-based red cross volunteers are there as...
FOX 21 Online
DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
tvnewscheck.com
KBJR Duluth Combines News Operations Into ‘Northern News Now’
KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliated stations in Duluth, Minnesota, is combining into one team, Norther News Now. This move makes Northern News Now the largest newsroom in the Duluth/Superior television market. KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliate in Duluth, Minn., is combining its journalism operations into one team:...
FOX 21 Online
Estuary Extravaganza
DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance held an Estuary Extravaganza to honor the designation of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail. The St. Louis River Estuary was officially designated in 2020, but due to COVID concerns, an official ribbon cutting was held off until today. Up until its designation, people were unable to recreate freely on the river due to pollution.
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Hiring Seasonal Employees
DULUTH, Minn. — If you are looking for a fun environment to work in this fall and winter, Spirit Mountain is looking to hire up to 300 employees. The preparation for the colder months has officially begun a top Spirit Mountain. As of right now they anticipate being open...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
FOX 21 Online
2023 Duluth Street Construction Plans
DULUTH, Minn. — It is never too early to talk about next year’s street construction in Duluth. The public had two chances to learn about them Thursday. The first was a virtual meeting held over the noon hour. The second is going on Thursday evening at the Central Hillside Community Center. The meeting goes till 7 p.m.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary. The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting. For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in...
WDIO-TV
MnDOT: Roundabout at Hwy 194/Midway Road is open
The roundabout at the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road in Hermantown is now open. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT,) detour signs are being removed, and all traffic will be able to travel through the roundabout. MnDOT officials also say the work of the RCUT at...
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
