Large Crowd Joins in Celebration of the Opening of New Addition to CCMC
The Coleman County Medical Center held their Open House for the new addition on Wednesday evening. First a local scout troop raised the flag to the National Anthem played by the Coleman High School Band (See video attached). Then a few speakers gave thanks to members of the hospital board, hospital staff, and the Preferred Hospital Leasing staff for working so hard to make this "dream come true." They also thanked the many donations from community members to help with the purchase of benches, landscaping, and more to add to the beauty of the new building. Following the speeches, a Ribbon Cutting was held by the Chamber of Commerce. Afterward, the doors were opened to the hundreds of visitors for refreshments and tours of the facility. The final inspection takes place early in October, and if the facility is 100% approved, the staff will begin moving in. We at Coleman Today want to congratulate the CCMC and Medical Associates for all the work done to accomplish the goal of improving and growing our local hospital. It will be a great addition to our community.
Chamber of Commerce Sponsoring Upcoming Circus
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to Coleman, TX on Saturday, October 8th! Two shows will be performed under a real Circus Big Top. They will hold performances at 2:00pm and 4:30pm. Get your discounted advance tickets at the Chamber of Commerce office (218 S. Commercial) or online for $12 (Adults) and $7 (Child 2-12/Seniors 65 & up). Click on the following link to purchase online ... **http://cm-circus.square.site**
LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022
Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
Fiesta de la Paloma is HERE - FRIDAY and SATURDAY
The Fiesta de la Paloma is DOWNTOWN COLEMAN THIS WEEKEND!!! Friday night will be cook-off check-in and Music downtown. Saturday will be an entire day of fun! The vendors, Pet Show, Car Show, cook-off, sales in the downtown businesses, cornhole tournament, and Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant are just some of the activities. The day will end with a Street Dance! Below are links to articles giving more information on several of the events:
CCMC Open House - Parking Map Attached
The Coleman County Medical Center will hold the Open House for the new addition to the hospital Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Be among the first to see the new CCMC inpatient unit, nursery, emergency department and imaging center. The evening's agenda is as follows:. Open House...
Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
The Fiesta de la Paloma is this weekend, along with the crowning of the 2022 Miss Coleman County! There are eight young ladies from Coleman County that have entered the scholarship pageant this year. The 2021 Miss Coleman County was Andrea Hernandez. We wish all these girls the best of luck! Contestants are listed below and pictured above:
North Lake Community Church Members Honor Brown County Sheriff’s Department
Tuesday morning on the lawn of the Brown County Law Enforcement Center, several members of North Lake Community Church of May, Texas gathered to show support and to say thank you to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Church members and Pastor Ron Keener thanked County Sheriff Vance Hill and many members of his staff for their tireless efforts to protect and serve the residents of Brown County.
CCMC Open House Flag Raising by Scout Troop - Music by Coleman High School Band
The Coleman County Medical Center held its Open House on September 28, 2022. A local scout troop was honored to raise the flag for the occasion. The Coleman High School Band played the National Anthem during the ceremony. (Coleman Today Video)
Yolinda Weston, 61
Yolinda Weston, age 61, of Rockwood, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
Dr. Terry V. Pursley retiring Oct. 25
Effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Terry V. Pursley, MD located at 4100 US 377, Brownwood, TX 76801 will be retiring from active practice. Dr. Pursley has trusted his care to Alyn D. Hatter, DO, MS, FAOCD, who will continue to see patients at the respective location. All patient medical records will continue to be maintained onsite at the above address. For information regarding your medical records, including to obtain copies or to transfer your records, please submit all such requests in writing to Epiphany Dermatology at the following address for processing: 6601 Vaught Ranch Rd, Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730.
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
Potential move of Health Department discussed before City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council heard a presentation from Brownwood/Brown County Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick regarding a potential move of the Health Department to 305 Booker Street on the TSTC campus, using City and County American Recovery Play funds for the renovation. The City Council...
‘You feel kinda helpless’: Merkel farmer speaks on drought & inflation, looks for creative ways to make ends meet
MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Famers and ranchers in the Big Country have been hard-hit by a widespread drought this growing season. The dry weather has effectively forced our farmers and ranchers to look for alternative ways to stay afloat this year. The drought pushed agriculturalists to purchase feed and hay from outside of the Big […]
Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
82nd ‘Battle of 377’ set for Friday between Brownwood, Stephenville
The following is the history of the “Battle of 377” between the Brownwood Lions and Stephenville Yellow Jackets, with the 82nd meeting slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium between the No. 1 and No. 5 teams in Class 4A Division I:. Battle of 377 –...
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
Commissioners Approve New County Budget
At the September 19 meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court approval was given to the new County budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The new budget begins on October 1, 2022. The total budget is $31,212,556. An accompanying letter signed by County Judge Paul Lilly, County Clerk Sharon Ferguson,...
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs San Angelo Saints, September 20, 2022
The Coleman Bluekatts beat the Saints in 3 sets last Tuesday. CLICK HERE to read the article (Coleman Today Photos)
