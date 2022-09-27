The Coleman County Medical Center held their Open House for the new addition on Wednesday evening. First a local scout troop raised the flag to the National Anthem played by the Coleman High School Band (See video attached). Then a few speakers gave thanks to members of the hospital board, hospital staff, and the Preferred Hospital Leasing staff for working so hard to make this "dream come true." They also thanked the many donations from community members to help with the purchase of benches, landscaping, and more to add to the beauty of the new building. Following the speeches, a Ribbon Cutting was held by the Chamber of Commerce. Afterward, the doors were opened to the hundreds of visitors for refreshments and tours of the facility. The final inspection takes place early in October, and if the facility is 100% approved, the staff will begin moving in. We at Coleman Today want to congratulate the CCMC and Medical Associates for all the work done to accomplish the goal of improving and growing our local hospital. It will be a great addition to our community.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO