Paul Sullivan: The Chicago Bulls may not be title contenders, but their camaraderie makes them an easy team to love

lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets coach Steve Nash: Ben Simmons is a ‘special, special player without taking jump shots’
NEW YORK — Nets coach Steve Nash says All-Star forward Ben Simmons doesn’t need to shoot jump shots to be effective on the court. “I’m not one of those people who thinks Ben has to shoot the ball,” he said. “I don’t. He’s a special, special player without taking any jump shots. There’s other solutions for that. There’s so many things he brings to the table and our group. [Shooting] is not what he brings to the table for us.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Brunson prepared for ‘whatever it takes’ with Knicks
NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson puts it in air quotes. “Added pressure.”. It’s not something he’s giving much credence to as he enters his first season with the Knicks, strapped with the type of contract that implies he’ll end the franchise’s long point-guard drought.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve one major weakness and closed out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its fourth consecutive game. Trying for their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Phillies are just a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third NL wild card.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster — if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series
Miami Marlins (65-91, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-73, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (14-8, 2.32 ERA, .99 WHIP, 199 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (11-8, 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 231 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -175, Marlins +148; over/under is 6 runs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tigers sweep Royals, equal season-long six-game win streak
DETROIT — AJ Hinch has been thinking about moving Akil Baddoo into the leadoff spot for a while now. But he wanted him to earn the privilege, which he certainly did hitting .300 with a .400 on-base average the last two weeks. Baddoo then validated the strategy Thursday afternoon,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series
Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the Bears Coordinators Revealed
What Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't revealed, sometimes becomes apparent, obvious, or comes to light during the weekly interviews with coordinators. On Thursday, the offensive line was a hot spot. 1. No Move of Lucas Patrick This Week. In a round-about way, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said alternating Teven...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Phillies’ Dead Weight Is Dragging Them Down
The past two weeks of Philadelphia Phillies baseball have been bad. There's no two ways about it. From Sept. 6-14, Philadelphia won seven of eight against the Nationals and the Marlins. They outscored their opponents 40-26, scoring an average of five runs per game. Following that strong stretch, the Phillies...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late
Small plastic strips dangled from the ceiling in Tampa Bay's clubhouse, which had been cleared of furniture and prepped over the final innings for what was supposed to be a wild, wet celebration. The Guardians had other plans. “We don’t want people celebrating in our house, right?" Cleveland starter Cal...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Noah’s Arc: WR Brown Earns Cowboys Comparison to Miles Austin
Noah's arc has made a victorious splash in the annals of Dallas Cowboys history. Dallas' young 2022-23 season has been sustained by substitutes in the early going, as understudies have picked up the pace after a grisly opening weekend loss. Receiver Noah Brown has been at the forefront of those performances, with some labeling him the Cowboys' most reliable target in the post-Amari Cooper era, which has seen Dallas carve out an improbable 2-1 record despite losing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview
The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays
Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
