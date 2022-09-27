ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Alley Fest 2022 packs Paintsville with big sounds and big names

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Alley Fest, a music festival hosted by Paintsville’s Alley on Main, is coming back “bigger and better.” The event returns for its second year this weekend, bringing a host of talent to two different stages. Things kicked off Thursday with a free pre-party...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
LONDON, KY
wklw.com

58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co

Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

UPIKE mental health resources encourage students to heal on the hill

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, the University of Pikeville is opening an arsenal of access to help students focus on their mental health. Two new teletherapy programs are opening the doors to students, without asking them to leave their dorms. “We want...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

UK President Eli Capilouto visits school campuses across Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto paid a visit to several schools across Eastern Kentucky including those in Perry and Floyd County. Capilouto was joined by Knott County native Stanley Pigman, founder of the L. Stanley Pigman First-Generation Scholarship Program, which gives scholarships to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native describes chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - WYMT talked with Perry County native Chris Hall earlier this week before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. Video Hall shot shows how powerful the storm was. He is with 606 Storm Chasing and said they spent their Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida. ”When we were at the...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

First Alert Weather Day declared as Ian’s remnants move in for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day across the mountains today, but clouds are on the increase into tomorrow as what’s left of what was once powerful Hurricane Ian starts to move northward through the southeast United States. As Ian’s remnants could bring us the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding, we have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day for this weekend.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wymt.com

Sunshine and fall temps stick around for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in place here in the mountains on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. And we’ll continue seeing gorgeous conditions through the first half of this work week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. High pressure remains in place as we run through tonight. That means skies...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances begin tonight as Ian’s remnants move toward the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more mainly dry day is on tap across the mountains to wrap up September, but heavy rain is on the way for some for the first half of this weekend. It will be another chilly start to the day as most of us wake up in the 40s. While some sunshine is likely early, it will not last. Clouds will quickly take over later and last all afternoon. The good news is that it should stay dry for the majority of the day. Go see Cameron at the Apple Festival in Paintsville and do some Guest Weather. If you want to head out to a festival going on this weekend, today is the day to do it. Some spotty showers are possible later this evening, but I think the majority of the rain holds off until overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s during the day and only fall to around 50 as the rain picks up. That rain could be heavy at times, especially the further east you are.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Barbara Christine Cantrell vs. Robert Wafr Cantrell — dissolution of marriage. • Brandon Noble Dean vs. Carlena Rose Dean — dissolution of marriage. • James Miracle vs. Mary Miracle — dissolution of marriage. • UAG IU, LLC, vs. Almond Shackleford — credit card debt collection.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

