wymt.com
Alley Fest 2022 packs Paintsville with big sounds and big names
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Alley Fest, a music festival hosted by Paintsville’s Alley on Main, is coming back “bigger and better.” The event returns for its second year this weekend, bringing a host of talent to two different stages. Things kicked off Thursday with a free pre-party...
wymt.com
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
wymt.com
UPIKE mental health resources encourage students to heal on the hill
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, the University of Pikeville is opening an arsenal of access to help students focus on their mental health. Two new teletherapy programs are opening the doors to students, without asking them to leave their dorms. “We want...
wymt.com
UK President Eli Capilouto visits school campuses across Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto paid a visit to several schools across Eastern Kentucky including those in Perry and Floyd County. Capilouto was joined by Knott County native Stanley Pigman, founder of the L. Stanley Pigman First-Generation Scholarship Program, which gives scholarships to...
wklw.com
City Hall Announces Street Closings for Apple Festival
MAIN STREET – CLOSED from CHURCH STREET to EAST STREET. 2nd STREET – CLOSED from EUCLID AVE. to CHURCH STREET. COURT STREET – CLOSED from 3rd STREET TO MAIN STREET.
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wymt.com
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native describes chasing Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - WYMT talked with Perry County native Chris Hall earlier this week before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. Video Hall shot shows how powerful the storm was. He is with 606 Storm Chasing and said they spent their Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida. ”When we were at the...
wkms.org
Eastern Ky. man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
wymt.com
Floyd County family rescued during flood nearing return to their home and small business
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months ago, many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky were rocked by severe flooding. The Garrett community in Floyd County was among the many that were affected. Many families throughout the region were not expecting flooding of this severity and were trapped in their homes by...
wymt.com
First Alert Weather Day declared as Ian’s remnants move in for the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day across the mountains today, but clouds are on the increase into tomorrow as what’s left of what was once powerful Hurricane Ian starts to move northward through the southeast United States. As Ian’s remnants could bring us the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding, we have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day for this weekend.
wymt.com
‘Bring it on Ian’: Eastern Kentuckians in Florida bracing for hurricane
FLORIDA (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Pastor Tim Reynolds is in Tampa visiting family. He arrived there last Thursday. ”Had no idea about a hurricane coming this way,” he said. [It] started it seemed like Friday or Saturday, they started reporting it was heading directly toward Tampa.”. He said...
wymt.com
Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
wymt.com
Sunshine and fall temps stick around for now
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in place here in the mountains on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. And we’ll continue seeing gorgeous conditions through the first half of this work week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. High pressure remains in place as we run through tonight. That means skies...
wymt.com
First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances begin tonight as Ian’s remnants move toward the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more mainly dry day is on tap across the mountains to wrap up September, but heavy rain is on the way for some for the first half of this weekend. It will be another chilly start to the day as most of us wake up in the 40s. While some sunshine is likely early, it will not last. Clouds will quickly take over later and last all afternoon. The good news is that it should stay dry for the majority of the day. Go see Cameron at the Apple Festival in Paintsville and do some Guest Weather. If you want to head out to a festival going on this weekend, today is the day to do it. Some spotty showers are possible later this evening, but I think the majority of the rain holds off until overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s during the day and only fall to around 50 as the rain picks up. That rain could be heavy at times, especially the further east you are.
wymt.com
‘There’s strength in numbers’: Officials share update two months after devastating floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, historic floods ravaged many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky. Now, two months later, officials are sharing updates on how folks in their communities are returning to their new normal. In the city of Hindman in Knott County, Mayor Tracy Neice says many folks...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Barbara Christine Cantrell vs. Robert Wafr Cantrell — dissolution of marriage. • Brandon Noble Dean vs. Carlena Rose Dean — dissolution of marriage. • James Miracle vs. Mary Miracle — dissolution of marriage. • UAG IU, LLC, vs. Almond Shackleford — credit card debt collection.
mountain-topmedia.com
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
