Honolulu, HI

LIST: Best dumpling spots to check out in Honolulu

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vPcf_0iBPRhmX00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – September 26 is observed as national dumpling day! The day lands on a Monday, which is the perfect excuse to treat yourself after work or for a late-night snack.

According to National Today, dumplings offer a variety of flavor and can be the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Dumplings typically consist of small pieces of dough that are wrapped around a filling. The fillings can be meat, fish, vegetables or even sweets.

Yelp ranks the best dumplings within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for August 2022.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Yung Yee Kee Dim Sum came in first on Yelp’s list of best dumplings in Honolulu. They are known for their shrimp dumplings, pan fried turnip cake, stir-fried sticky rice and more.

Best Dumplings in Honolulu:

  1. Yung Yee Kee Dim Sum
  2. SXY Szechuan
  3. Dew Drop Inn
  4. Bo’s Kitchen
  5. Fun Station
  6. Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery
  7. Fook Lam
  8. Omega Mandoo House
  9. Ginger & Garlic
  10. Tim Ho Wan

To read the full list and see when these dumpling eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.

Comments / 1

